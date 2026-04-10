Dubai property paused on war fears — will US-Iran ceasefire bring buyers rushing back?

Dubai’s property market, one of the strongest global performers in recent years, experienced a temporary slowdown as escalating tensions in West Asia dented investor sentiment. With the US-Iran ceasefire now in place, market participants are closely watching whether the recent pause in activity could translate into a near-term recovery.

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At the peak of the West Asia conflict, Dubai’s appeal as a safe-haven destination was briefly tested. Investor activity slowed, and real estate stocks saw sharp corrections, reflecting heightened risk aversion.

In March 2026, Dubai’s real estate market saw a sharp correction, with the DFM Real Estate Index falling 20% in the past five sessions, wiping out all gains made this year. The decline follows escalating geopolitical tensions as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran impacts investor sentiment in one of the world’s top property markets. The index had earlier risen 15% in 2025, after strong gains of 63% in 2024 and 38% in 2023, peaking at 16,910.3 in February before tensions intensified.

This pullback comes after a record-breaking phase. In 2025, Dubai recorded real estate transactions worth nearly AED 917 billion ($250 billion), with over 270,000 deals, highlighting strong investor participation.

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Since 2021, property prices have surged 60–75%, making Dubai a top-performing global market. Indian investors remain key, accounting for 20–22% of foreign purchases. Rental yields of 6–9% continue to attract both long-term investors and wealth preservation buyers despite recent volatility.

Not a slowdown

However, industry stakeholders suggest that the slowdown was largely sentiment-driven rather than structural.

Brokers indicate that most transactions were postponed, not cancelled, creating a backlog of deals that could now be executed as tensions ease.

Aditya Earnest John, Founder of HowToDXB Real Estate, said the shift in sentiment was immediate. “Investor sentiment in Dubai has seen a short-term shift, with one of its key pillars perceived safety being tested,” he said, adding that prices are adjusting to reflect this change.

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He highlighted emerging stress pockets in the market. “In the secondary market, we are already seeing selective distress, particularly from leveraged investors, with price corrections in the range of 15–20% in certain pockets,” John said.

Developers, too, are reacting differently. “C-grade developers are offering direct discounts, while B-grade players are making payment plans more investor-friendly. A-plus developers, however, are largely holding pricing, waiting for sentiment to stabilise,” he noted.

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Resilience vs volatility

Despite the short-term disruption, Dubai’s structural strengths remain intact. The emirate recorded a 31% year-on-year rise in residential transactions to AED 395 billion in 2025, while 2026 transaction activity so far has remained ahead of last year’s pace, according to CBRE.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said the geopolitical tensions caused “a temporary pause in investor activity,” but emphasised that “Dubai’s real estate fundamentals remain resilient.”

He added that while some investors adopted a cautious stance, “Dubai’s regulatory framework and robust infrastructure continue to attract international capital,” underscoring that “the fundamentals haven’t changed—only the pace has moderated temporarily.”

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John of HowToDXB Real Estate also pointed to long-term opportunities. “Dubai has historically bounced back strongly from disruptions… the long-term fundamentals — tax efficiency, infrastructure, and global demand—remain intact,” he said, adding that the current phase may offer entry opportunities for well-capitalised investors.

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Ceasefire trigger

With the US-Iran ceasefire in place, the market is already showing early signs of revival. Brokers report a pickup in enquiries and a gradual conversion of previously deferred deals into transactions.

Experts suggest that the ceasefire acts less as a relief event and more as a trigger to unlock pent-up demand. A meaningful rebound in April is expected as delayed transactions are executed and investor confidence improves.

Dubai’s positioning as a regional “safe vault” continues to support demand, with stability—even if partial—being sufficient to bring investors back into the market.

With easing tensions, accumulated demand, and strong fundamentals, Dubai’s real estate market appears poised to transition quickly from caution to recovery—provided the current geopolitical calm sustains.