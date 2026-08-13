Dwarka Expressway vs Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Which NCR housing corridor is winning in 2026?

Dwarka Expressway emerged as Gurugram’s strongest-performing residential micromarket in the first half of 2026. Capital values of completed properties rose 6% year-on-year, compared with 2% growth across Gurugram. Residential plot values on the corridor increased 16%, also making it the strongest-performing Gurugram micromarket on this metric.

The corridor’s rental market has been even stronger. Rental values surged 22% YoY in H1 2026, compared with 11% on Golf Course Road, 3% in New Gurugram and 2% across GCER and SPR. Savills attributed the demand to improving connectivity, better social infrastructure and sustained interest from corporate professionals, expatriates and affluent end-users seeking well-connected premium housing.

The corridor is also attracting a significant share of new premium supply. Gurugram’s luxury residential launches declined 28% YoY to 4,549 units in H1 2026 from 6,350 units a year earlier. However, nearly 70% of new launches were concentrated across GCER & SPR and Dwarka Expressway, highlighting their importance as the city’s primary growth corridors.

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Noida Expressway gains on future potential

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway presents a different investment proposition. While completed-property values across Noida declined 2% YoY, the Expressway recorded a 3% increase, making it the city’s most resilient premium micromarket.

Its strongest performance came from under-construction properties. Average capital values in this segment rose 15% across Noida, but values on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway jumped 28% YoY. This was significantly higher than the 13% rise in Sector 150 and 4% increase across other Noida locations. Savills linked the momentum partly to improved market confidence following regulatory developments affecting Sports City sectors.

The corridor also accounted for 73% of Noida’s luxury residential launches in H1 2026. Overall launches fell 33% to 400 units from 600 units a year earlier, suggesting developers are becoming more selective and concentrating supply in locations with stronger buyer preference.

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Which corridor should buyers choose?

For buyers seeking stronger current rental growth and appreciation in completed homes, Dwarka Expressway has the edge. Its 22% rental growth and 6% rise in completed-property values indicate robust demand today.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway may appeal more to buyers taking a longer-term view. The 28% increase in under-construction values, combined with infrastructure projects such as the Aqua Line extension, FNG Expressway and proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar RRTS corridor, could strengthen its connectivity and residential appeal.

Savills expects Delhi-NCR’s luxury housing market to remain stable in H2 2026, with buyers increasingly favouring connectivity, spacious homes, premium amenities, timely delivery and established developers.

For now, Dwarka Expressway is winning on current market performance, while Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is emerging as the stronger under-construction growth story.