From newlyweds to King Khan: SRK reclaims Delhi home that marked beginning of his fairytale romance

Shah Rukh Khan has now become the sole owner of the South Delhi residence where he and Gauri spent their early days as a married couple. The actor has purchased the second and third floors of the property in the posh Panchsheel Park neighbourhood, adding them to the basement and first floor that he already owned.

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According to a Moneycontrol report, the latest acquisition is valued at around ₹37 crore, making Shah Rukh the owner of the entire building.

Spread across a 1,200-square-yard (around 10,800 sq ft) plot, the home sits in one of South Delhi's most sought-after localities. The report estimates the underlying land value at nearly ₹34,260 per square foot, reflecting the premium nature of the address.

But this isn't just another luxury real estate deal for Bollywood's Badshah.

For Shah Rukh and Gauri, the house is where everything began.

The couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, in three ceremonies held on the same day—a civil marriage, a traditional Hindu wedding and a Nikah. Soon after, they started their married life in this Delhi home before Shah Rukh moved to Mumbai to chase what many thought was an impossible dream: becoming a Bollywood star.

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That gamble transformed him into one of Indian cinema's biggest icons. Yet despite the fame, fortune and the sea-facing grandeur of Mannat in Mumbai, the Delhi house has remained close to the family's heart.

Gauri Khan has often spoken about the emotional value of the property. In an earlier interview with iDiva, the celebrity interior designer revealed that she wanted the house to be much more than a beautiful residence—it was meant to be a living scrapbook of the family's journey.

She said she bought and designed the home close to her mother's house in Delhi so that all their memories could remain under one roof. Over the years, the family collected souvenirs from their travels and cherished moments shared with their three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, and she wanted every piece of that journey to find a place in the home.

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Gauri has also shared that every room reminds her of a different phase of their lives together, making the property an emotional treasure rather than simply a real estate asset.

Today, Shah Rukh owns some of India's most valuable properties, but this Delhi residence stands apart. Long before the box-office records, global fame and Mannat's iconic gates, this was the address where Shah Rukh and Gauri built the foundation of a story that would one day become one of Bollywood's most enduring romances.