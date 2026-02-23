Gurugram logs Rs 24,120 crore in Rs 10 cr+ luxury home sales, surpasses Mumbai in 2025

Gurugram has emerged as India’s most dynamic ultra-luxury housing market, clocking a record ₹24,120 crore in transactions for homes priced Rs 10 crore and above in calendar year 2025, according to the latest High-End Luxury Housing Report by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) and CRE Matrix.

The milestone marks the highest annual sales value ever recorded in the city’s luxury segment and positions Gurugram ahead of Mumbai in total transaction value for homes in the ₹10 crore-plus category during 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Approximately 1,494 ultra-luxury homes were sold during the year — the highest number transacted in any 12-month period in Gurugram. The surge reflects a nearly tenfold rise in unit sales from just 155 homes in CY2023, underscoring a sharp acceleration in demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs.

In value terms, the segment has expanded dramatically. Total transaction value jumped six-fold from ₹4,004 crore in CY2023 to ₹24,119 crore in CY2025. The ultra-luxury category accounted for 24% of Gurugram’s overall residential market share in value terms in 2025, highlighting its growing influence on the city’s property landscape.

The average ticket size of homes sold during the year stood at ₹16 crore, reflecting sustained appetite for premium residences. The average unit size was around 5,000 sq. ft., with the 4,000–6,000 sq. ft. segment dominating value share. Notably, homes exceeding 8,000 sq. ft. contributed nearly 22% of the total transaction value, signalling strong demand for expansive, amenity-rich residences.

Advertisement

Emerging micro-markets played a pivotal role in driving this growth. Dwarka Expressway recorded a staggering 2,079% surge in transaction value — from ₹383 crore in CY2024 to ₹8,347 crore in CY2025 — supported by major luxury project launches and improved infrastructure connectivity. Golf Course Extension Road witnessed a 379% rise in sales value, accompanied by sharp price appreciation, with weighted average prices climbing from ₹24,855 per sq. ft. to ₹37,899 per sq. ft. Traditional luxury corridors such as Golf Course Road saw moderated activity due to limited fresh inventory.

“What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses,” said Tina Talwar, Area Director, ISIR. She attributed the expansion to infrastructure upgrades, superior product offerings and improved connectivity across emerging premium zones.

Advertisement

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix, said the surge reflects strong capital inflows and sustained buyer confidence. “The nearly tenfold growth in the luxury segment underscores a maturing and discerning demand profile, with buyers prioritising prime locations, construction quality and branded developments,” he said.

The report also links the rise in luxury housing demand to broader capital formation trends, noting that 103 Indian corporates raised a record $19.54 billion via IPOs in 2025, creating a new cohort of affluent entrepreneurs and founders entering the property market.

Despite geopolitical headwinds, Gurugram’s ultra-luxury housing segment appears firmly anchored in structural wealth creation and infrastructure-led expansion, cementing its position as India’s leading high-end residential hub in 2025.