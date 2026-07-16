Gurugram RERA clears 51 projects in H1; ₹25,000 crore rides on 11 mega developments

Gurugram's position as one of India's fastest-growing premium real estate markets continues to strengthen, with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, approving 51 projects involving investments of nearly $4 billion (around ₹34,000 crore) during the first six months of 2026. Notably, 11 large projects alone account for around ₹25,000 crore of investments, highlighting the growing concentration of capital in large-scale residential developments and reinforcing confidence among developers, institutional investors and homebuyers.

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According to data released by HRERA, the 51 approved projects comprise 16,727 units, including 15,403 residential units, 1,084 commercial units and 240 industrial units. The figures indicate that residential housing continues to dominate Gurugram's development pipeline, with developers increasingly focusing on premium and luxury offerings.

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The scale of investments also reflects the city's emergence as a preferred destination for branded residences and high-value housing projects. Over the past few years, Gurugram has attracted several leading developers launching luxury projects across key micro-markets, driven by strong demand from both end-users and investors.

HRERA attributed the sustained momentum to faster project approvals, stronger regulatory oversight and improved compliance mechanisms, which have enhanced transparency and encouraged both domestic and institutional capital to participate more actively in the market.

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The momentum follows a strong 2025, when HRERA approved 131 projects attracting investments of nearly ₹87,000 crore, underlining the continued expansion of the city's real estate sector.

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The regulator has introduced several institutional reforms to improve governance and project execution. These include stricter scrutiny of documents submitted during project registration, mandatory inspections by domain experts, compulsory quarterly progress reports and public consultation through notices before project registration. HRERA has also worked towards reducing the backlog of consumer complaints to streamline dispute resolution and improve homebuyer protection.

Industry experts believe these measures are playing a significant role in sustaining investor confidence.

Sudeep Bhatt, Director – Strategy, Whiteland Corporation, said the approval of 51 projects during the first half of 2026 demonstrates the authority's commitment to enabling timely, transparent and well-regulated real estate development.

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"Such proactive approvals not only strengthen developer confidence but also reinforce trust among homebuyers and institutional investors. With nearly USD 4 billion in investments being channelled into new developments, Gurugram continues to establish itself as one of India's most dynamic real estate markets and a globally recognised destination for premium developments," he said.

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Rishi Raj, CEO, Conscient Infrastructure, said RERA has transformed the sector by improving transparency, financial discipline and accountability, while significantly strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms for homebuyers.

He added that the next phase of reforms should focus on greater consistency in implementation across states and better alignment between RERA and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), particularly in cases where projects enter insolvency.

Echoing similar views, Jitender Yadav, Director, Roots Developers, said HRERA's emphasis on transparency, timely approvals and stronger compliance has created a healthier development ecosystem that encourages quality developers to launch well-planned projects.

With large capital commitments increasingly concentrated in marquee developments and regulatory reforms improving transparency, Gurugram's premium housing market appears well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. The latest approvals suggest that developers remain confident about long-term demand, while institutional investors and homebuyers continue to view the city as one of India's most attractive real estate destinations.

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