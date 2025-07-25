'Gurugram’s real gold lies off the map': Real estate advisor says Camellias are out

Many investors chasing Gurugram’s luxury corridors may be missing the real 10X opportunity—quietly unfolding in its suburban fringe. That’s the warning from Aishwarya Shri Kapoor, a real estate advisor, who laid out a pointed critique on LinkedIn of what she calls the “branding = alpha” myth in India’s hottest realty market.

“Everyone’s chasing Golf Course Road, Camellias, or branded assets,” Kapoor wrote. “But the real story? It’s playing out quietly in zones no one’s talking about.”

Kapoor spotlighted areas along NH‑48, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Dwarka Expressway Phase II—suburban stretches once overlooked by mainstream investors. The numbers, she argues, back the thesis:

Sector 92–95 saw a price appreciation of 28–34% since 2020

Plots in sectors 76–79 surged from ₹65,000 to ₹1.1 lakh per sq yard in just three years

Flats under ₹1 crore outperformed ₹10 crore brand assets on ROI in 2023–24

UER‑2 and Global City announcements triggered a sharp rally in early-entry micro-markets

“Luxury is saturated. Margins are shrinking. Resale volumes are slowing,” she wrote, noting that institutional buyers are now entering areas long ignored by retail investors.

Her post points to a broader trend: The smartest gains don’t come from where the spotlight shines. They come from spotting undervalued land before the infrastructure—and marketing—arrives.

“The suburban rebound isn’t a gamble. It’s a cycle,” she argued, comparing today’s ignored plots to Golf Course Road in 2008, when it was “a dusty brochure,” or DLF Phase 5 when it was dismissed as “too far.”

Her advice for investors?

Bet on areas where infrastructure is planned, not completed

Prioritize government approvals over glossy branding

Enter early when demand is uncertain but fundamentals are strong

Exit when the “brochure gets glossy and influencers show up”

“It’s not sexy. It’s not on billboards,” Kapoor concluded. “But it’s where the next ₹100 crore builders are getting created quietly.”