Here’s how you can differentiate between luxury and ultra-luxury real estate

In the world of housing, luxury homes are those that exhibit extravagance; they use the best building materials, architectural design, and finishing touches to satisfy even the most demanding clientele. Naturally, they are steeply expensive residences. Luxury is not just about the ostentation it is also about the first-rate amenities, the faultless maintenance, the premium and individualised lifts, the security, concierge, and more. If these factors are common to the plush properties, what then separates “ultra-luxury” from “luxury”? Ram Raheja, Managing Director, S Raheja Realty explains:

Uber luxury properties are investments in social status

Luxury and uber-luxury properties are both considered status symbols. These are statement real estate, that speaks of success. The top 20 per cent of the country in terms of wealth can afford luxury properties in India, but ultra luxury property has a slimmer segment raging between 1-5 per cent.

A premium on views

The ability to obtain the nicest views is the one characteristic that most distinguishes an ultra-luxury property. Despite the fact that upscale flats are often found on the upper floors, ultra-luxury apartments go a step further than their luxury counterparts by structuring the house itself to best complement the sceneries and panoramic views around. They will also usually feature well-hidden decks, rooftop bars, and even infinity pools.

The comfort factor

Luxury apartments offer all the amenities one could desire, including a swimming pool, recreation space, gym, and high-tech parking space. An ultra-luxury property is set apart by personalisation of the amenities as these homes are specifically constructed to offer the owner, maximum solace, including a personal lift, the highest level of security which might include their own personal security, concierge, and a swimming pool in the property. Other amenities might include a private gym, spa, cigar room, wine cellar, and luxury dressing room to name a few. These homes are built around the passions and interests of the occupants.

Floor-to-ceiling height

While the majority of flats are built with a focus on the layout and best possible use of available space, even in luxurious flats, the ceiling height is less than ten feet. In ultra-luxury apartments, however, it is one of the most outstanding features as one enters home. A luxurious apartment typically has a ceiling height of 12 feet or more. Anything less, and the apartment no longer qualifies as opulent.

Location

One might argue that most of the luxury properties are created while keeping location and connectivity in mind. There are many hotspots across the cities when it comes to luxury property as luxury is not just limited to location but amenities a property has to offer. One of the most crucial aspects that go into an ultra-luxury property is the pin code. When it comes to ultra-luxury property, such prime locations are few.

Personalised outdoor space

In ultra-luxury properties, outdoor spaces or porches are larger than bedrooms from the houses in other segments. Such spaces include balconies and open-access rooftops. They allow access for inhabitants to host visitors, engage in meditation or savour a meal.

Number of residents

The number of residents in a building or society has an impact on how exclusive a luxury residence is. In a typical building or complex, the amenities will be split among a large number of residents, lowering the level of luxury for each individual apartment. At luxury properties, the average amount of amenities per family or person is considered, and a minimal number is preferred. At ultra-luxury properties, the resident density is low because of ample non-residential space for each.

Security

Luxury is not just about opulence but also about absolute safety. Buyers of such properties are usually well known. Where a luxury home will have the defence of checkpoints, CCTV cameras, logs, and other processes, the occupants of ultra-luxury properties are guaranteed top-level security and protection from intrusion and hindrances with highly advanced home defence systems and automatic distress signals.