How a ₹5 lakh/month earner can buy a ₹9.25 crore South Mumbai home in just 7 years

How can someone earning ₹5 lakh a month today buy a ₹9.25 crore sea-facing 3BHK in South Mumbai within seven years — without a ₹1 crore monthly salary or a ₹100 crore inheritance? Certified Financial Planner Sneha Vasdeo shared a detailed case study on LinkedIn, illustrating how disciplined investing, income growth, and strategic allocation can make this a reality.
The property — currently a new launch under construction — is priced at ₹6.50 crore. By the time of possession in seven years, it’s expected to appreciate to ₹9.25 crore. The target is to arrange ₹4 crore for the downpayment, with the remaining ₹5.25 crore financed via a home loan. At an estimated EMI of ₹4.35 lakh/month, the required income in Year 7 will be about ₹8.5 lakh/month.
The client’s profile:
Step 1: Growing the existing portfolio
The ₹1 crore allocated for the home from the mutual fund corpus is expected to grow to approximately ₹2.2 crore in seven years, assuming a 12% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).
Step 2: Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) structure
The client invests 40% of monthly income into SIPs, with 40% of that amount earmarked for the home purchase:
At a 12% CAGR, these home-specific SIPs are projected to reach around ₹1.08 crore by Year 7.
Vasdeo’s core message: the path to high-value property ownership isn’t reserved for those with massive incomes or inheritances. “You need a vision, a timeline, and the will to start today,” she wrote.