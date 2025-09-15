'If you own a flat in Noida, sell it and run': Finfluencer on UP govt's plans to scrap ground coverage limits

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava on Monday said that hard times are about to come for those who own flats in Noida/Gurugram as an "investment". His take comes as the Uttar Pradesh government plans to scrap ground coverage limits and raise floor area ratio (FAR) for industrial, residential, and commercial projects, allowing more vertical and lateral growth.

He explained why the news is not a good one for those looking to sell their flats.

"Taller buildings = more supply. More supply = means it gets more and more difficult for you to sell your existing units. More supply puts more pressure existing (by the way: extremely poor) infrastructure. If you are owning a flat as an "investment" in Noida/Gurugram etc, sell it. And, run. Don't look back. Hard times are about to come. You just don't see it yet," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

If you are owning a flat as an "investment" in Noida/Gurugram etc, sell… https://t.co/fdaExRHVwk — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) September 15, 2025

The new common building bylaws for Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA aim to unify and simplify construction rules, boost investment, and eliminate regulatory confusion.

The draft, modelled on states like Gujarat and practices in Singapore, proposes removing coverage caps, standardising setbacks (3–9m), easing parking norms, reducing landscaping requirements (5–10%), and eliminating building height restrictions (except near airports or heritage sites).

FAR limits will rise—industries up to 3, group housing up to 3.5, institutional up to 3, and commercial up to 4—encouraging higher-density development in demand-heavy areas. These reforms, aligned with Awas Vikas standards, seek to speed approvals, cut costs, and make projects more viable. The draft has been submitted to Invest UP for further review.