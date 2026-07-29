India's homebuyers are going premium as residential launches hit record high in Q1 2026: Report

NCR leads the market

Delhi-NCR emerged as the top-performing residential market during the quarter. Along with Bengaluru and Mumbai, the region recorded more than 10,000 unit sales, with the three cities together accounting for 77% of total sales among the highest-volume markets.

Within NCR, Gurugram and Noida continued to anchor demand, supported by improving connectivity and infrastructure projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

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The improved infrastructure has boosted buyer confidence while encouraging developers to launch more premium residential projects across these emerging growth corridors.

Premium housing takes centre stage

According to the JLL report, the strongest demand came from homes priced above ₹1 crore, with sales in this segment rising 30% year-on-year during the January-March quarter.

Industry experts attribute the trend to rising disposable incomes, increasing corporate wealth and changing lifestyle aspirations among urban homebuyers. Buyers are increasingly prioritising spacious homes, integrated townships and projects offering superior amenities over simply owning a house.

Southern markets such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad also witnessed healthy demand, driven by fresh launches from established developers and sustained demand from professionals working in technology and other high-income sectors.

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Developers respond to changing preferences

Developers say the premium housing segment has become the primary growth engine for India's residential market.

"The continued growth in the premium and luxury housing segment shows that buyer preferences are changing in a meaningful way. Demand is being led by financially secure homebuyers looking for better living standards, larger homes and well-planned communities rather than just owning a property," said Gaurav K. Singh, Founder and Chairman of Womeki Group.

He added that improving infrastructure, particularly in Delhi-NCR, has opened up new growth corridors, prompting developers to increasingly focus on premium residential projects.

According to Singh, the industry's focus is gradually shifting from launching more projects to delivering homes that align with evolving lifestyle expectations.

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Lifestyle and long-term value

The trend also reflects the resilience of affluent homebuyers despite broader economic uncertainties.

As demand for branded residences, gated communities and luxury apartments continues to rise, developers are reshaping their project pipelines to cater to higher-income buyers. For many purchasers, homes are no longer viewed merely as physical assets but as long-term wealth creators and lifestyle investments.

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With infrastructure development unlocking new micro-markets and premium housing continuing to outpace other segments, the residential real estate market appears to be entering a new phase where quality, location and lifestyle have become the defining factors driving demand.

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