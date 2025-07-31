India’s top realty firms hit Rs 16L cr valuation; DLF, Lodha, IHC among biggest players

India’s most valuable real estate companies are now worth a combined Rs 16 lakh crore ($188 billion), according to the 2025 GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate 150 report released on July 31. While the sector’s growth slowed from last year’s 70% surge to just 14% this year, it still added Rs 1.4 lakh crore in value — signalling resilience in a challenging economic environment.

DLF continues to top the list with a valuation of Rs 2.07 lakh crore, followed by Lodha Developers at Rs 1.38 lakh crore. Indian Hotels Company, the Taj Hotels operator, secured the third position with Rs 1.08 lakh crore, making it the most valuable hospitality brand in Indian real estate.

Other prominent companies include Prestige Estates (Rs 71,500 crore), Godrej Properties (Rs 70,600 crore), and Oberoi Realty (Rs 69,400 crore). Phoenix Mills and Adani Realty also made the top ten, while regional giants M3M India and Aparna Constructions debuted at Rs 37,400 crore each, highlighting the rise of regional players.

Hospitality and co-working space

The hospitality sector contributed Rs 2.7 lakh crore in value across 22 companies. Notable entries include Schloss Bangalore, valued at Rs 13,600 crore just six years after founding, and Ventive Hospitality, whose IPO was 10.3x subscribed. OYO, led by Ritesh Agarwal, entered the list for the first time, ranking among the top 15.

Co-working firms like SmartWorks and WeWork India (valued at Rs 1,100 crore) are also seeing growing investor interest, reflecting changing real estate usage trends in urban India.

Slower growth, solid fundamentals

Despite a 12% drop in the BSE Realty Index and only 51% of companies posting gains (down from 86% last year), the sector continues to consolidate. The cut-off to enter the list now stands at Rs 1,000 crore — double that of 2019.

Among the strongest performers was Arihant Foundations & Housing, whose valuation grew over 1,000% to reach ₹1,400 crore. Indian Hotels Company added the most absolute value at Rs 29,150 crore in a year.

Geographic trends

Mumbai remains the real estate capital of India with 42 companies in the top 150 — up by 9 from last year. Bengaluru follows with 23, New Delhi with 16, and Hyderabad and Pune with 13 each. These five cities account for 71% of the total list, underscoring their dominance in India's property landscape.

Startups on the rise

Startups and young companies are making a mark. Urbanrise (Rs 10,200 crore) and Raymond Realty (Rs 6,700 crore) are among the fastest-growing, while Schloss Bangalore stands out as the youngest company in the top 150.

In contrast to last year’s dramatic surge, the 2025 report paints a picture of steady, sustainable growth, with clear signals that Indian real estate is maturing, diversifying, and holding strong amid broader market challenges.