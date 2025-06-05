Actor Jeetendra’s Balaji IT Park land fetches Rs 855 crore from NTT in mega data center deal

Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have sold a significant land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure. The transaction was completed in May 2025 through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers. This deal, involving a land area of 9,664.68 square metres, currently houses Balaji IT Park with three constructed buildings. Documents indicate the market value of the land is Rs 729.26 crore.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of approximately Rs 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000. Andheri, a thriving hub in Mumbai, is known for its excellent connectivity and mix of modern office spaces, co-working hubs, luxury retail outlets, and high-end residential developments. The area is well-connected via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line, making it a prime location for such a sale. The strategic location of Andheri is further enhanced by its proximity to major business districts and entertainment centers, making it a sought-after destination for both commercial and residential purposes.

NTT Global Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly Netmagic IT Services, is the buyer in this high-profile transaction. As India's largest data centre provider and a major player in IT services, NTT Global specialises in public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, and other IT services. The acquisition aligns with global tech giants' strategies, including NTT, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and AWS, to expand their data centre networks in India amidst the growing demand spurred by advancements in artificial intelligence.

Jeetendra Kapoor, a stalwart of the Hindi film industry with over six decades of experience, has been a prominent figure with more than 200 films to his credit. His daughter, Ekta Kapoor, is a leading producer in television and film, serving as the Joint Managing Director and Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited. Tusshar Kapoor, his son, is also active in the industry as both actor and producer. This family has been influential in shaping the Indian entertainment landscape, contributing significantly to its growth and evolution over the years.