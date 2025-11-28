The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to launch the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana in December to accelerate the sale of ready-to-move-in housing units in the Narela region, recently renamed Vindhyachal. The scheme is aimed at government employees and offers properties to Higher Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories at a notable 25% discount.

The DDA has positioned this initiative to attract a wider demographic, while simultaneously pursuing efforts to rebrand the area as an education and sports hub by allocating land to institutes and sports facilities. This move aligns with the authority’s broader strategy to make Vindhyachal a destination for both affordable housing and institutional development.

The Karmayogi Awaas Yojana will commence with the offering of flats in Pocket 9 of Sectors A1 to A4, with further phases contingent upon initial response.

Officials said the scheme will cover Pockets 9, 6 and 13 of Sectors A1 to A4. Initially, the DDA will offer flats for sale in Pocket 9 and depending on the response, will decide on the subsequent phases. Pocket 9 is set to provide 1,168 units, with 272 designated for HIG, 576 for MIG, and 320 for EWS. This location is positioned adjacent to G T Karnal Road and Urban Extension Road-II, areas that, according to officials, with officials saying the location has seen improved connectivity over the past year.

Pocket 6 and Pocket 13 will offer 936 and 1,552 flats respectively, collectively including a further substantial share for each income group.

Narela, now Vindhyachal, represents one of the three major sub-city projects spearheaded by the DDA, alongside Dwarka and Rohini. While initial planning began in the late 1980s, significant development only accelerated from the year 2000.

The DDA has faced considerable challenges in selling flats in this locality, with a historic inventory exceeding 70,000 units and more than 40,000 remaining unsold as of the end of 2023. This consistent surplus has been primarily attributed to limited connectivity and a lack of supporting infrastructure, causing reluctance among prospective buyers.

Recent infrastructural improvements have contributed to renewed optimism about the scheme’s prospects. Officials claim that the sale of affordable housing have picked up this year owing to progress on some key infrastructural projects. The completion of Urban Extension Road-II in August and Union Cabinet approval for the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV are projected to enhance accessibility. The metro project is scheduled for completion within the next four to five years, which could further improve the appeal of DDA’s housing offerings in this segment.