NAREDCO urges 6% home loan rates to revive housing market amid sales slump

Faced with declining housing sales and mounting economic uncertainties, industry body NAREDCO has urged the government to slash home loan interest rates to 6% to revive demand. High property prices and cautious buyer sentiment have stalled growth, with major cities reporting a sharp dip in transactions in recent months.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025 7:12 PM IST
Canara Bank lowers its MCLR, offering home loan interest rates starting at 7.80%, while HDFC Bank reduces its MCLR by up to 15 basis points.
SUMMARY
  • Property prices rose sharply while salary growth remains stagnant
  • NAREDCO calls for home loan interest rates near 6 per cent to boost demand
  • Housing sales dropped by nearly 20 per cent in major cities this quarter

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has urged financial institutions to lower home loan interest rates to approximately 6% in a bid to rejuvenate the struggling housing market. This call comes amid declining sales in the top seven cities during the first half of the year, attributed to various economic factors.

G Hari Babu, President of NAREDCO, highlighted that a significant reduction in home loan interest rates is essential to revitalise demand. He remarked, "Interest rates on home loans should come down to around 6 per cent to boost demand," underscoring the urgency of the situation. Current rates are around 7.5-8% following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points since February.

One of the primary challenges facing the housing sector is the mismatch between property prices and income growth. Babu noted that "housing prices have increased significantly in the last three years, affecting the affordability of prospective customers." This disparity has been further exacerbated by stagnant salary increments, rendering homeownership out of reach for many.

Compounding the issue is the oversupply in various markets, including Hyderabad, which has not matched the decreased demand. The NAREDCO president pointed out that global political and economic uncertainties have dampened consumer sentiment, further stalling the market.

Market data supports these claims. PropEquity reported a 19% drop in sales during the April-June period, following a 23% decline in the previous quarter across nine major cities. Anarock, a property consultancy, has also estimated a 20% sales fall in the top seven cities in the latest quarter. These trends indicate a severe contraction in the housing market.

In addition to price inflation, the post-COVID-19 economy has seen a sharp rise in land costs. Babu mentioned, "Land cost has gone up sharply post-COVID pandemic," which complicates developers' efforts to provide affordable housing. The NAREDCO president also advocated for new policies to facilitate slum redevelopment, potentially increasing land availability for new housing projects.

Despite the RBI's efforts to alleviate financial burdens through rate cuts, NAREDCO's appeal for further reductions highlights the ongoing challenges facing the sector. The current economic climate necessitates robust measures to restore market balance and encourage homeownership.

The data indicates a clear downward trend, with PropEquity projecting a decline to 94,864 housing units sold in the second quarter, compared to 116,432 units in the same period last year. Without decisive intervention, the market could continue to stagnate, adversely affecting both developers and potential buyers.

Anarock data showed housing prices in India’s top seven cities rose 11% annually during April-June 2025, even as sales fell 20% to 96,285 units from 1,20,335 a year ago.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, attributed the slowdown to geopolitical tensions that kept buyers cautious, alongside high property costs. However, he noted that easing tensions and the RBI’s rate cut are reviving sentiment.

Delhi-NCR saw the steepest price rise at 27%, followed by Bengaluru at 12% and Hyderabad at 11%.

Sales dropped 14% in Delhi-NCR, 25% in MMR, 8% in Bengaluru, 27% in Pune, 27% in Hyderabad, and 23% in Kolkata, while Chennai alone saw demand rise.

Addressing these issues, NAREDCO's proposal aims to create favourable conditions for both buyers and developers, fostering growth in the housing sector. However, achieving the desired impact will require coordinated efforts from industry stakeholders and policymakers to address the underlying economic challenges. The need for a strategic approach is crucial to navigate the complexities of the current market landscape.

(With PTI inputs)

Current home loan rates

Home Loan Interest Rates of All Banks – 2025
Bank Starting Interest Rate (p.a.) Processing Fees
Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.20% onwards 2% of the loan amount + GST
Union Bank of India 7.35% onwards 0.50% of loan amount (max Rs.15,000) + GST
Bank of Baroda 7.50% – 9.20% Rs.5,000 onwards (depends on loan variant and amount)
Central Bank of India 7.35% onwards 0.50% (max Rs.20,000) + GST
Bank of India 7.85% onwards Rs.2,500 onwards (depends on loan amount and variant)
State Bank of India 7.50% onwards 0.35% of loan amount + GST (Rs.2,000 min, Rs.10,000 max)
HDFC Home Loans 8.45% onwards Up to 0.50% of loan amount or Rs.3,300 whichever higher + GST
LIC Housing Finance 8.00% onwards Up to Rs.50,000 depending on loan size + GST
Axis Bank 8.75% onwards Up to 1% or min Rs.10,000 + GST
Canara Bank 7.40% onwards 0.50% (min Rs.1,500, max Rs.10,000) + GST
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55% onwards Contact the bank
IDFC First Bank 8.85% onwards Up to 3% of the loan amount
Bank of Maharashtra 7.35% onwards Contact the bank
Punjab National Bank 7.50% onwards 0.35% of loan amount or Rs.2,500 whichever higher, max Rs.15,000
IDBI Bank 7.75% onwards 0.50% of loan amount
HSBC Bank 8.25% onwards 1% of loan amount or Rs.10,000, whichever higher
Karur Vysya Bank 8.45% onwards Rs.2,500 + GST onwards
Saraswat Bank Home Loan 8.15% – 9.20% Rs.2,500 + GST onwards
Jammu and Kashmir Bank 8.10% onwards 0.25% of loan amount + GST (min Rs.2,000, max Rs.50,000)
South Indian Bank 8.30% onwards 0.50% of loan amount + GST (min Rs.5,000, max Rs.10,000)
Federal Bank 9.15% onwards 0.50% of loan amount (min Rs.10,000, max Rs.2 lakh)
Standard Chartered Bank 8.95% onwards Contact the bank
Karnataka Bank 8.62% onwards Contact the bank
Sundaram Home Finance Contact Sundaram Home Finance Contact Sundaram Home Finance
Dhanlaxmi Bank 9.35% onwards 1% of loan amount (min Rs.10,000) + service tax
Tata Capital 8.75% onwards (salaried)
8.85% onwards (self-employed)		 Rs.5,000 + GST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 9.25% onwards Contact the bank
Bandhan Bank 8.66% onwards Contact the bank
Yes Bank 9.00% onwards 1.5% of loan amount or Rs.10,000 + GST, whichever higher
Hudco Home Loan 8.75% onwards Nil
Aditya Birla Contact Aditya Birla Capital Up to 1% of loan amount
GIC Housing Finance 8.80% onwards Rs.2,500 + GST
Truhome Finance 8.50% onwards Contact Truhome Finance
India Shelter Finance Contact India Shelter Finance Contact India Shelter Finance

Source: Bankbazaar

Published on: Jun 27, 2025 6:04 PM IST
