NRIs are buying Indian homes faster than ever— why the average Indian can’t compete? Expert explains

NRIs are increasingly driving momentum in India’s property market. Shifts in global financial trends and rapid changes within India’s real estate landscape have created an attractive window for overseas Indians to invest back home.

A key trigger behind this surge is the continued slide of the Indian rupee. For NRIs earning in foreign currencies such as the US dollar, pound sterling, or euro, the weaker rupee effectively stretches their purchasing power. This currency edge enables them to acquire high-end properties in India at more affordable rates when compared to domestic buyers, making real estate a compelling long-term investment option.

Elaborating on the issue, Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, said that public opinion is being misdirected — blaming NRIs for rising real estate prices, housing unaffordability, when the root issues lie elsewhere.

He said the real issue is structural — low domestic wages, stagnant job creation, and a policy ecosystem that struggles to attract high-value businesses. India’s economic model, in many ways, remains suspicious of wealth creation.

He said NRIs can afford homes because they earn in stronger currencies. The average Indian can’t afford property not because of NRIs, but because domestic wages are low.

"General junta is getting fooled: oh NRI's are the problem for rising property prices. Goa is my home. I see NRIs buying properties: left, right and center. You know why? Because they can afford to, while an average Indian cannot. For context: a Group A officer's salary is, on average, 1.5L/month. Assumea savings rate of 30%. In a year, they will save: 5.4 lakh. 30 years of service = 5.4 *30 = Rs 1.6 crore. They can't buy 1 decent villa in Goa with legit income. Now, whose fault is it? NRIs? If you think that, then you are an idiot. If the salaries are bad in India, whose fault do you think it is? Answer) it is our fault that we are unable to attract high quality businesses that pay well. We have become a socialist state, that despises wealth. Tagging NRI's as your new enemy is not the answer," Shrivastava wrote on X.

NRIs investing in India

Investing in Indian real estate presents NRIs with a strategic opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio. While many choose to invest in stocks, mutual funds, or real estate abroad, the Indian market offers a balanced risk and return profile. Real estate serves as a tangible and reliable asset within a swiftly developing economy. Notably, India's real estate sector has witnessed a surge in affordable luxury housing, particularly in cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Noida. NRIs now have the opportunity to acquire high-end apartments and villas at prices considerably lower than those in international markets, providing top-tier amenities at a fraction of the cost.

NRIs who opt to invest in Indian real estate can take advantage of various tax benefits, such as exemptions on principal repayment and interest paid on home loans under Sections 80C and 24 of the Income Tax Act. Moreover, the investment process has been streamlined to cater to the needs of NRIs, with banks and developers offering tailored services, including online property management, for a hassle-free experience.