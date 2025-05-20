PM Awas Yojana: Deadline extended till Dec 2025; check who are eligible to apply

The deadline to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been extended until December 2025. The extension provides eligible households in urban and rural areas with more time to register for the Modi government's affordable housing scheme.

PMAY is the government's key housing initiative designed to ensure that economically weaker sections (EWS), lower income groups (LIG), and other marginalized communities have access to sturdy homes in both urban and rural settings.

Advertisement

As per official statistics, over 92.61 lakh houses have been constructed under this scheme to date.

Who is Eligible?

Eligibility for PMAY depends on income level, housing status, and social background.

PMAY-Urban (PMAY-U)

To be eligible, applicants must not already own a pucca house anywhere in India and must fit into one of the following income brackets:

- EWS: Annual income up to Rs 3 lakh

- LIG: Annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh



- MIG-I: Annual income between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh

- Slum dwellers: Individuals living in informal settlements

Beneficiaries can also include rickshaw pullers, street vendors, daily wage laborers, industrial workers, migrant laborers, and women from EWS and LIG groups, particularly widows and individuals from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities.

Advertisement

PMAY-Gramin (PMAY-G)

Preference is given to rural households identified through the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) that meet the following criteria:

- Do not own a house

- Reside in kutcha houses with up to two rooms

However, families with pucca houses, vehicles, or mechanized farming equipment, or those possessing significant income or assets like refrigerators, large landholdings, or taxable income are not eligible.