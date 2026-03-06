Preity Zinta completes second Bandra apartment sale for ₹18.5 crore: Report

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra district for ₹18.5 crore, marking her second property sale in just four months. Registration documents from CRE Matrix confirm the transaction, which involved a 1,770 sq ft apartment located on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building in Pali Hill, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The sale was registered on 2 March 2026, and the buyers are identified as Priya Nagar and Rajeev Nagar, both US citizens of Indian origin. This deal underlines ongoing shifts in Mumbai’s high-value real estate market, particularly within the celebrity segment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The apartment was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 as part of a redevelopment scheme undertaken by Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee. This follows the sale of another apartment by Zinta in November 2025 for over ₹14 crore, bringing her total property sales in the locality to more than ₹32 crore within a short span. Industry analysts suggest that such consecutive sales indicate both the rising demand for premium redeveloped assets and a desire among celebrities to consolidate or diversify their real estate portfolios.

Property registration records reveal the latest sale involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000. Zinta’s transactions reflect broader trends among Mumbai’s high-net-worth individuals, as numerous Bollywood personalities have engaged in similar sales. The documentation relating to the sale was accessed by CRE Matrix, which tracks real estate movements in Mumbai’s luxury segment.

Advertisement

Documents show Zinta acquired her 11th-floor apartment through an allotment process following a redevelopment agreement between the building’s society and the developer. "Under a redevelopment agreement between the society and the developer (Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee), the flat was officially allotted to her as Permanent Alternate Accommodation. This arrangement was formalised in an agreement executed on October 23, 2023," CRE Matrix said. This reflects the increasing prevalence of redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s established neighbourhoods, especially as older buildings are replaced with modern structures.

Sources close to Zinta had told Hindustan Times Real Estate in December 2025 that she may reinvest the proceeds from the November sale into a new property worth around ₹100 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra area. However, no confirmation has been provided by Zinta or her representatives regarding future plans or the intended use of the proceeds from the current sale.

Advertisement

Other Bollywood figures have also been active in Mumbai’s real estate market. In 2025, Akshay Kumar reportedly sold multiple properties for over ₹100 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan was in the news for selling properties in a similar price range. These transactions highlight the dynamic nature of the city’s luxury property market, with celebrities frequently realigning their investment strategies.