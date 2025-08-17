Real estate advisor exposes 4 risk traps that hurt India's property investors

In India’s booming real estate market, many investors are losing crores silently, not because prices dipped, but because they misread the risks, warns real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor.

Sharpening the focus beyond price volatility, Kapoor outlines on Threads how the term “risk” in property is often treated as a monolith—when in reality, it’s multi-layered. She identifies four key risks investors frequently miss:

Advertisement

Related Articles

1. Regulatory Risk

Zoning changes or approval delays can render a prime plot useless. Kapoor urges investors to follow policy drafts, not just final approvals, and check RERA updates and urban planning minutes—insights many ignore until it’s too late.

2. Liquidity Risk

A property might look lucrative—but how quickly can you sell it? Kapoor highlights Gurgaon sub-markets where a 6–9 month delay in sale can wipe out half your Internal Rate of Return (IRR). She advises modeling exit timelines and monitoring secondary sales rather than relying on fresh launch hype.

3. Infrastructure Risk

Planned infrastructure is great—until it’s delayed. A promised metro link slipping by three years can shatter your cash flow projections. Kapoor recommends verifying tender and funding statuses and seeking redundant connectivity (e.g., both road and metro), to safeguard your investment.

Advertisement

4. Counterparty Risk

The trustworthiness of your developer matters. If they’re financially unstable, even the best-location property can turn sour. Kapoor advises checking credit ratings, delivery track records, and clarity on land ownership before committing.

Kapoor writes real estate “risk” is rarely about market downturns, it’s about what you didn’t see coming. She adds that by mapping all four risk layers, you position yourself beyond most Gurgaon investors.