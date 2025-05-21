Real estate gold rush: NRI investors take over Indian realty — From 7% to 20% in 10 years

The luxury real estate sector in India is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by robust interest from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), non-resident Indian (NRI) investors, and local buyers seeking to allocate funds in upscale properties. Many NRIs view luxury real estate in India as a viable strategy for preserving wealth over the long term, in line with international investment trends.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Akshat Shrivastava, Founder and CEO of Wisdom Hatch, in a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter, noted that NRIs are playing a pivotal role in the ongoing boom in India’s real estate market. Over the past decade, their share in property purchases has steadily surged — from just 7–10% during 2015–2018 to an estimated 18–20% in 2025, based on current industry trends.

The rise has been consistent: 10–12% in 2019, 12–14% in 2020, 14–16% in 2021, and a reported 17% in 2022. The following year saw further growth, with industry estimates pegging NRI participation at 17–18% in 2023 and 17–19% in 2024. For 2025, early projections indicate the trend could hit a record 18–20%.

"The recent boom in the Indian property market has happened due to NRIs:

2015–2018=7–10%

2019=10–12%

2020=12–14%

2021=14–16%

2022=17% (reported)

2023=17–18% (industry estimate)

2024=17–19% (industry estimate)

2025=18–20% (projected, ongoing trend)..., Shrivastava wrote on X.

Advertisement

The recent boom in the Indian property market has happened due to NRIs:



2015–2018=7–10%

2019=10–12%

2020=12–14%

2021=14–16%

2022=17% (reported)

2023=17–18% (industry estimate)

2024=17–19% (industry estimate)

2025=18–20% (projected, ongoing trend)



India's export model has been:… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) May 21, 2025

NRIs are significant US dollar remitters who have invested in the Indian stock market, mutual funds, and real estate market. Shrivastava noted that India’s 'export' model has long involved sending its most talented, hardworking individuals abroad — a strategy that has indirectly fueled the domestic economy. These professionals, after years of contributing to wealth creation in foreign countries, have begun reinvesting back home, particularly in the housing sector.

This investment surge is driven by several factors: emotional ties to home, rising property values in India, the desire for stable long-term assets, and weakening global economic conditions that make Indian assets more attractive. Additionally, a stronger rupee, better transparency in the Indian real estate market, and digital ease of property management have made home-buying from abroad more accessible than ever.

Advertisement

NRIs and investment

According to a report from GRI Club, the international real estate company, the real estate sector is exceeding expectations and is poised to achieve its third consecutive year of unprecedented sales. The report forecasts that total residential sales in the top seven cities will surpass Rs 5.1 trillion in 2024, with over 300,000 units sold.

As per the report, NRIs currently make up 15-25% of investments in some of the top projects in major cities such as Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru because of their contemporary infrastructure, thriving economy, and upscale residential options.

NRIs hailing from countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Canada, and Singapore have demonstrated significant interest in the Indian real estate market. These locations are home to affluent Indian expat communities with the financial means and inclination to invest in upscale properties. In the fiscal year 2024, NRIs constituted 23% of DLF's overall sales, marking a substantial increase from 14% in FY23 and 5% in FY22. This trend reflects the growing appeal of Indian real estate among overseas Indian investors.

Real estate developers are also increasingly tailoring projects to appeal to NRI buyers, offering luxury units, gated communities, and seamless booking experiences. With rising demand from this segment, experts believe that NRI interest will remain a major pillar of strength for Indian real estate in the foreseeable future.