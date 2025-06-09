Business Today
Rs 10 cr in, Rs 30 cr out? Advisor claims Gurugram land rush could be India’s biggest property play

Rs 10 cr in, Rs 30 cr out? Advisor claims Gurugram land rush could be India's biggest property play

The fundamentals are shifting fast: a 27% surge in NRI real estate inflows (JLL Q1 2025) and a projected 105% growth in India’s ultra-HNI population by 2033 (Knight Frank) are tilting the scales toward appreciation over rental income.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025 8:23 AM IST
Rs 10 cr in, Rs 30 cr out? Advisor claims Gurugram land rush could be India’s biggest property playShe frames Gurgaon’s UER-2 highway as India’s “Crossrail moment” and the upcoming Global City project as “Docklands 2.0”

NRIs are quietly placing Rs 10 crore plus bets on Gurgaon real estate while most domestic investors remain fixated on price-per-square-foot comparisons. The capital wave is accelerating—and it's far from random.

Real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor, writing on Threads, broke down why Gurgaon is rapidly becoming a magnet for global wealth. 

“NRIs are quietly betting ₹10 Cr+ on Gurgaon right now—while most Indian investors are still stuck comparing price per sq ft,” she posted, calling this trend “just getting started.”

At the heart of the shift is glaring land arbitrage. Kapoor points out that while Delhi’s Lutyens zone commands ₹20 lakh per square yard, prime Gurgaon areas like DLF Phase 1 are still at ₹4–5 lakh—far lower than global hotspots like Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, which averages ₹80K–1 lakh per square foot.

Smart capital, she says, is betting on that gap closing.

The fundamentals are shifting fast: a 27% surge in NRI real estate inflows (JLL Q1 2025) and a projected 105% growth in India’s ultra-HNI population by 2033 (Knight Frank) are tilting the scales toward appreciation over rental income. “Capital gains + global positioning → that’s the new thesis,” Kapoor said.

She frames Gurgaon’s UER-2 highway as India’s “Crossrail moment” and the upcoming Global City project as “Docklands 2.0”—signs that Gurgaon is entering what she calls the “capital corridor playbook.”

“₹10 Cr buys today → may look like ‘steals’ in 3–5 years,” Kapoor added, urging investors to move before the media hype catches up.

Published on: Jun 9, 2025 8:23 AM IST
