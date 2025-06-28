₹1 crore to control ₹100 crore? Real estate advisor spills how India’s rich structure their property deals

What if ₹1 crore could unlock control of a ₹100 crore property—without owning it outright? That’s not a loophole. It’s a strategy the wealthy have used for years—and now.

In a Instagram Thread, real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor explains how syndication—not outright ownership—is the game smart investors are playing.

“The rich don’t ask ‘What can I buy?’ They ask ‘What can I syndicate?’” she writes, outlining a formula that flips conventional real estate thinking.

Here’s how it works: Investor A brings ₹1 crore. Investor B brings another ₹1 crore. You, as the sponsor, raise ₹8 crore more from your network. With just ₹10 crore in combined capital—often leveraged—you control a ₹100 crore asset.

The sponsor contributes 5–10%, manages the property, and earns 20% of the upside.

In return, sponsors can rake in returns through multiple streams: acquisition fees, asset management fees, promote shares, refinancing gains, and exit profits. It's control with minimal personal capital—and recurring upside.

“It’s not just numbers, it’s mindset,” Kapoor writes. While most investors chase what they can afford to buy, syndicators focus on what they can control through structure. That’s the quiet engine behind many of India’s biggest real estate deals—from family offices to NRI consortiums.

This isn’t just theory. Across Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, luxury towers and commercial parks are being shaped by syndication plays, not solo investments. In this model, structure beats size—and control trumps ownership.

Because, as Kapoor puts it: in real estate, the asset is secondary. The deal structure is everything.