'₹10 cr apartments out, ₹50 cr land in': Real estate advisor breaks down quiet shift among India’s elite

India’s ultra-rich are quietly shifting their real estate playbook—moving out of luxury apartments and parking ₹50–500 crore into scarce, unbranded land zones that are invisible to the average investor.

“Ten years ago, buying a 4BHK in a prime tower was called investment,” wrote real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor in Theads.

“Today, it’s called a liquidity trap.”

Kapoor’s post dissects the exit of India’s top 0.01% from branded apartment towers—citing low rental yields, flat appreciation, and diminishing entry barriers.

In projects like DLF 5, flats trade at ₹40–45K per sq. ft. but yield barely 2% in rent, she claims.

Meanwhile, a very different market is heating up—aggregated land belts across the UER2 corridor, SPR back zones, Sohna’s low-density tracts, and Gurgaon’s transitional fringes.

Kapoor says these pockets are drawing capital from family offices, startup founders, and legacy money.

The reason? Land, unlike apartments, offers true scarcity, zoning control, and what Kapoor calls a “real flex”—a ₹50 crore land assembly that can’t be replicated or undercut.

Privately sourced plots are trading at ₹2–3 lakh per sq. yard, with projected future floor values reaching ₹8–10 lakh.

“No builder can discount land after you buy it,” Kapoor notes. That control—combined with the ability to time development—is giving investors an edge that apartment resales no longer offer.

“Capital isn’t loud. Capital is always early,” she writes. And in 2025, the ultra-wealthy are no longer buying what’s marketed—they’re targeting what hasn’t even been planned.

Kapoor’s insight may be this: “It won’t be about which tower you booked. It’ll be about which land belt you quietly controlled—before Gurgaon 2.0 gets redrawn.”