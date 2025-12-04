Rs 19 lakh per month: Sonu Nigam gives commercial unit on rent in this city

Indian singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a commercial unit measuring 4,257 square feet in Trade Centre BKC, located in the Santacruz East area of Mumbai. The lease was officially registered in December 2025, with registration documents confirming a monthly rent of ₹19 lakh for the first year, said Square Yards. The agreement required a stamp duty payment of Rs 3.27 lakh, registration charges of ₹1,000, and included a security deposit of Rs 90 lakh.

According to property data reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration’s portal, the rental contract spans five years. The rent is set at Rs 19 lakh for the initial year, escalating to Rs 20 lakh in the second year following a 5.26% increase. Each subsequent year will see a fixed 5% rise, with annual rents reaching Rs 21 lakh, Rs 22.05 lakh, and Rs 23.15 lakh for the third, fourth, and fifth years respectively. The total rental outflow for the entire lease period is estimated at Rs 12.62 crore.

Santacruz East, where the property is situated, is recognised as a growing commercial and residential hub in Mumbai. The locality benefits from connectivity through the Western Express Highway, suburban rail, metro routes, and its proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Its strategic position adjacent to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kalina, Andheri, and Vile Parle supports consistent demand from businesses and professionals in the city.