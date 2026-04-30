Stocks or property: Why does real estate still have an edge over equities despite higher returns?

As India’s financial markets deepen and retail participation in equities rises, a structural shift toward stocks and mutual funds was widely expected. With higher liquidity, lower entry barriers, and strong long-term return potential, equities appear to be the natural choice for modern investors. Yet, real estate continues to retain a strong emotional and financial appeal across Indian households.

Advertisement

Experts say this is not a contradiction, but a reflection of how Indian investors perceive wealth and security.

“This is not a contradiction. It is a reflection of how deeply wealth, security, and aspiration are intertwined in the Indian psyche,” said Ram Raheja, Managing Director, S. Raheja. “For most Indians, real estate has never been purely an investment. It has been a milestone. A home is often the first tangible proof of having made it.”

Returns vs stability

From a purely financial perspective, equities have historically outperformed real estate. Over a 15-year horizon, stocks can deliver significantly higher returns—often 3–4 percentage points annually more—leading to substantial wealth creation through compounding.

MUST READ: Luxury homes: ₹9.4 cr buys just 96 sq m in Mumbai, 205 sq m in Delhi, 357 sq m in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Equities also offer superior liquidity, allowing investors to buy or sell within days, while real estate transactions can take months. Additionally, equities enable diversification across sectors and geographies, unlike property, which typically concentrates risk in a single asset.

However, real estate offers advantages that go beyond returns—namely stability, rental income, and tangible ownership.

“Unlike equities, which exist as numbers on a screen, property occupies real space in the world. It can be lived in, rented, or passed on. That tangibility creates a sense of control,” Raheja explained.

MUST READ: 'Scottish castles cheaper than...': Techie’s ₹5 crore house fuels India vs London cost debate online

Psychological play

A key factor behind real estate’s continued dominance is investor psychology. Market volatility, even when temporary, leaves a lasting impact on investor confidence. “Equity market corrections leave a psychological imprint that often outlasts the recovery itself. Real estate, on the other hand, rarely shows visible collapse in real time, and that absence of visible loss matters,” Raheja noted.

This perception of stability makes property more reassuring for risk-averse investors, even if returns are comparatively moderate.

Advertisement

Generational narratives

Investment decisions in India are often shaped by family experiences and generational narratives. Stories of land purchased decades ago turning into prime assets continue to influence investor behaviour.

“Investment choices in India are rarely made in isolation. They are shaped by family experiences and generational advice, which define how risk and security are perceived,” Raheja said.

Practical advantages

Beyond emotional appeal, real estate offers functional benefits. It allows for leverage through home loans, making it one of the most widely financed asset classes in India. Additionally, it provides dual utility—as both an asset and a living or income-generating space.

MUST READ: 'World-class buildings, third-class roads’: Mohandas Pai on private vs public infrastructure gap in Mumbai & Bengaluru

Rental income and the ability to hedge against rising housing costs further strengthen its case.

While younger investors are increasingly embracing equities and systematic investment plans (SIPs), the shift is not replacing real estate but complementing it. “The Indian investor is not making a binary choice between property and the market. They are balancing liquidity with legacy, returns with reassurance,” Raheja added.

Equities may dominate for long-term wealth creation due to higher returns and liquidity, but real estate continues to hold a unique position driven by stability, utility, and emotional value. In India, investing is not just about numbers—it is equally about trust, control, and legacy.

Advertisement

MUST READ: India's cost of living 2026: With Rs 27k monthly base rent for singles, Mumbai burns your wallet, Kolkata lets you breathe