Thane leads Mumbai realty surge with 46% price rise, 78% jump in housing absorption

Thane, once a modest suburb, now stands at the forefront of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's real estate boom, driven by substantial infrastructural advancements and a robust housing market. Over the past three years, Thane has witnessed a remarkable 46% surge in average residential prices, escalating from INR 13,550 per square foot in Q2 2022 to INR 19,800 per square foot in Q2 2025. This growth marks Thane as a vibrant player in redefining the MMR housing landscape.

With an increasing preference for smaller residential units, Thane's new housing supply predominantly consists of 2BHK apartments, comprising approximately 45% of the total supply between FY 2020 and FY 2025. In comparison, 1BHK units account for 42%, highlighting a strong demand for affordable housing options. The rapid increase in housing supply is also attributed to a post-pandemic surge, with a 103% rise in new constructions noted in FY 2023 compared to FY 2020.

"Thane is not just a hot residential destination - it has also played a key role in redefining the MMR housing landscape," explains Aayush Puri, Head of ANAROCK Channel Partners. "Thane’s steady capital values growth has largely been fuelled by infrastructure upgrades that have ignited homebuyer interest." The growing demand for under-construction properties suggests a preference for new developments offering luxurious yet affordable alternatives to Mumbai's pricier markets.

Affordability remains a central feature of Thane's housing market. "Affordability is a major keyword in Thane’s housing market," remarks Puri. A 2BHK flat, with an average carpet area of 650 sq. ft., costs approximately INR 1.25 crore, significantly lower than comparable properties in Mumbai's central and western suburbs. This cost-effectiveness is attracting more homebuyers to Thane.

The report identifies Thane's skyline development, noting 89 skyscrapers with 40 or more floors, indicative of the city's vertical growth trajectory amidst limited land availability. As Thane continues to evolve, the emphasis on high-rise developments reflects an innovative approach to urban expansion.

During this transformative period, the Thane real estate market has seen a 78% increase in housing absorption by FY 2024, underscoring the high demand for residential properties. Grade A developers contribute 47% of the supply, bolstering confidence and demand within the market.

Metric Value / Trend Average price increase 46% (Rs 13,550 in Q2 2022 to Rs 19,800 in Q2 2025) Most common unit type 2BHK (45% of new supply) 1BHK share in new supply 42% Post-pandemic supply growth 103% increase (FY 2023 vs FY 2020) Rise in housing absorption 78% by FY 2024 Grade A developer contribution 47% of total housing supply No. of skyscrapers (40+ floors) 89 Avg. price of 2BHK (650 sq. ft.) Rs1.25 crore Dominant budget segment Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.6 crore (44% market share) Ongoing infra investment Rs 59,000 crore

Key micro-markets, including Panchpakhadi, Naupada, Pokhran Road, Majiwada-Balkum, Kolshet Road, and Kasarvadavali, have been identified as leading areas based on new supply. These locations are pivotal in accommodating the growing residential interest. Moreover, Thane's proximity to Mumbai and ongoing infrastructure investments worth INR 59,000 crore ensure continued real estate growth.

Thane's transformation into a sought-after residential hub is further propelled by the dominance of the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.6 crore budget segment, which captures 44% of the market. As the region capitalises on its strategic location and infrastructure developments, experts forecast sustained growth and demand for Thane's housing market. This trend is expected to continue, making Thane an attractive option for both investors and homebuyers.