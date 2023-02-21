These Japanese architects are now working on a Gurgaon residential project 

They are better known for their stellar design of The Tokyo Sky Tree. Japanese design firm Nikken Sekkei is now working on the design, architecture, and interiors of Waterfall Residencies, a residential project in Sector 36 A, Gurgaon which is expected to marry the best of Indian and Japanese construction styles. The project has been floated by Krisumi Corporation, an Indian realty firm that operates in a joint venture with M Tamai Architects of Japan.

Japanese style of construction is largely different from Indian architecture. Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation says, “Japan has long been a forerunner in research, product development, and innovation. Their sense of excellence lies in their attention to detail. Japanese developments are synonymous with technological sophistication, reliability, and high quality and we are getting all these features at Waterfall Residencies.”

No two apartments face each other

Krisumi Waterfall Residences has been designed by Nikken Sekkei, one of the world’s largest design firms. They are better known for designing The Tokyo Sky Tree. The project uses a straight-line, architecture where no two apartments face each other. Japanese simplicity of design has been blended with Indian community-centered lifestyle for designing the project.

How are Japanese features different from the Indian construction style?



Inclusion of environment in architecture

In Japan, buildings are considered to be part of the changing environment rather than fixed or permanent fixtures.

No rigid boundaries

Japanese interiors are devoid of rigid compartments. The interior partitions, doors, and separations are fluid which makes it easy to transform a space according to needs.

Resilient architecture

Traditional Japanese construction was built to withstand earthquakes. The use of space, light, shadow, and resilient construction makes Japanese buildings sustainable as they are built to weather earthquakes inclement natural conditions, and more.

Tapered roofs

Shaped to let water runoff, the traditional Japanese houses look like a box with a hat. But Japanese apartments do not mimic the traditional appearance, they however are high on the economy of space.