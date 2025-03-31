Water bills in Greater Noida jump 10%: Bigger plots, group housing to bear the brunt

If you live in Greater Noida, your property bills are about to go up again — this time for water. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has reportedly announced a 10% hike in water charges across all categories, starting April 1.

This comes days after land rates were revised upward, making this the second financial burden on property owners in the city.

“The revised monthly charges show significant increases based on plot sizes,” according to a note published in the Times of India.

For instance, residential plots up to 60 sqm will now pay ₹190/month, up from ₹173, while plots in the 501–1,000 sqm range will pay ₹2,039/month—an increase from ₹1,854.

Group housing societies and larger commercial or institutional plots will feel the sharpest impact. Monthly charges for group housing units up to 1,000 sqm rise from ₹7,500 to ₹8,250. Plots between 15,000–25,000 sqm will now pay ₹1.1 lakh/month, while those over 10 acres will see an additional ₹14,124 charge for every extra acre, taking monthly fees up to ₹1.8 lakh.

The steepest bills apply to institutional, industrial, and ITES plots, where monthly charges can now range from ₹30,788 to over ₹90,000, depending on size. “The new structure will particularly impact larger properties,” GNIDA officials were quoted as saying in the report.

There’s a small relief if payments are made early. A 5% rebate will be given for full annual payments made between April and September, but any delays beyond the financial year will attract an 11% penalty.

Payments can be made via the Mitra App or at www.investgnida.in.