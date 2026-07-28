Why liquidity matters more than property prices in real estate investing; expert on successful investment hacks

While a property may appreciate significantly on paper, its true value is tested when an investor wants to sell, raise capital or rebalance their portfolio. "A property worth several crores may look like a successful investment, but if it cannot be sold without substantial price negotiations or long waiting periods, its financial value is limited," Mavi said.

Appreciation doesn't always mean easy exits

Delhi-NCR's housing market offers a good example. The region recorded nearly 24% year-on-year residential price growth in 2025, the highest among India's major cities. However, rising prices alone do not necessarily translate into better liquidity.

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Experts point out that appreciation and liquidity are two distinct aspects of real estate investing. While one property may deliver impressive returns over a decade, another with relatively modest appreciation but strong buyer demand can offer greater financial flexibility because it is easier to sell.

Unlike stocks, mutual funds or bonds, real estate transactions depend on finding a buyer. Factors such as location, pricing, financing availability, infrastructure and overall market sentiment determine how quickly a property can change hands.

Invest in demand, not just property

Mavi believes investors should focus on buying into markets with sustained demand rather than simply acquiring attractive assets.

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He cites the Dwarka Expressway corridor as an example. Between 2020 and 2024, more than 16,500 housing units were absorbed, almost matching the nearly 16,000 new launches during the period. Property values in the corridor also nearly doubled, supported by healthy end-user demand rather than speculative buying.

The lesson, according to Mavi, is that investors should evaluate who is likely to purchase the property in the future before making an investment.

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Infrastructure boosts liquidity

Infrastructure development also has a direct impact on resale prospects. Areas connected through metro networks, expressways, airports, employment hubs, schools and healthcare facilities typically attract a larger pool of buyers, resulting in higher transaction activity.

Emerging markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road and regions surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport have benefited from improved connectivity, driving both end-user demand and investor interest.

Rental demand offers valuable clues

Strong rental demand can also indicate future liquidity. Residential communities with active leasing markets generally witness stronger resale activity because buyers view them as established and vibrant neighborhoods.

The same trend is evident in commercial real estate. NCR remains India's second-largest office market, with more than 204 million sq. ft. of office stock. Grade A office buildings accounted for nearly 84% of leasing activity in 2025, while average office rentals increased by around 10% as demand continued to outpace supply in key business districts.

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Why exit strategy matters

Liquidity becomes particularly important during periods of financial urgency, whether for business expansion, family requirements or portfolio reallocation. Properties located in oversupplied markets often require price cuts and extended selling periods before attracting buyers, reducing realized returns.

This is why seasoned investors evaluate exit potential alongside expected appreciation. A successful investment strategy considers not only how to enter an asset but also how to exit it efficiently.

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As Mavi puts it, "Owning property creates satisfaction. Owning a liquid property creates financial freedom."

He adds that the strongest real estate portfolios are built around assets backed by sustainable demand, rental viability, infrastructure support and long-term marketability, rather than appreciation alone. For investors, liquidity may not be the most discussed aspect of real estate investing, but it could ultimately be the one that matters most.