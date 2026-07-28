Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
real estate
Why liquidity matters more than property prices in real estate investing; expert on successful investment hacks

Why liquidity matters more than property prices in real estate investing; expert on successful investment hacks

Property prices may dominate real estate conversations, but liquidity often determines whether an investment truly delivers when you need to exit. Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder of BOP.in, explains why demand, resale potential and exit flexibility are critical ingredients of a successful property investment.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Why liquidity matters more than property prices in real estate investing; expert on successful investment hacksDelhi-NCR recorded the highest residential price growth among major Indian cities in 2025 at nearly 24%, but rising prices alone do not guarantee better liquidity.

For most Indian investors, real estate has long been regarded as one of the most reliable avenues for wealth creation. Investment decisions are typically driven by factors such as expected price appreciation, rental yields, developer credibility and upcoming infrastructure projects. However, experts believe that one crucial aspect often gets overlooked—liquidity, or how easily a property can be converted into cash when needed.

Advertisement

According to Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder of BOP.in, ignoring liquidity can prove to be an even bigger mistake than buying the wrong property.

While a property may appreciate significantly on paper, its true value is tested when an investor wants to sell, raise capital or rebalance their portfolio. "A property worth several crores may look like a successful investment, but if it cannot be sold without substantial price negotiations or long waiting periods, its financial value is limited," Mavi said.

Appreciation doesn't always mean easy exits

Delhi-NCR's housing market offers a good example. The region recorded nearly 24% year-on-year residential price growth in 2025, the highest among India's major cities. However, rising prices alone do not necessarily translate into better liquidity.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Gurugram getting too expensive? These Haryana cities are attracting builders—and could boost your returns

Experts point out that appreciation and liquidity are two distinct aspects of real estate investing. While one property may deliver impressive returns over a decade, another with relatively modest appreciation but strong buyer demand can offer greater financial flexibility because it is easier to sell.

Unlike stocks, mutual funds or bonds, real estate transactions depend on finding a buyer. Factors such as location, pricing, financing availability, infrastructure and overall market sentiment determine how quickly a property can change hands.

Invest in demand, not just property

Mavi believes investors should focus on buying into markets with sustained demand rather than simply acquiring attractive assets.

Advertisement

He cites the Dwarka Expressway corridor as an example. Between 2020 and 2024, more than 16,500 housing units were absorbed, almost matching the nearly 16,000 new launches during the period. Property values in the corridor also nearly doubled, supported by healthy end-user demand rather than speculative buying.

The lesson, according to Mavi, is that investors should evaluate who is likely to purchase the property in the future before making an investment.

MUST READ: Investors, take note! Gurugram just crossed a major office milestone that could reshape property demand

    Infrastructure boosts liquidity

    Infrastructure development also has a direct impact on resale prospects. Areas connected through metro networks, expressways, airports, employment hubs, schools and healthcare facilities typically attract a larger pool of buyers, resulting in higher transaction activity.

    Emerging markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road and regions surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport have benefited from improved connectivity, driving both end-user demand and investor interest.

    Rental demand offers valuable clues

    Strong rental demand can also indicate future liquidity. Residential communities with active leasing markets generally witness stronger resale activity because buyers view them as established and vibrant neighborhoods.

    The same trend is evident in commercial real estate. NCR remains India's second-largest office market, with more than 204 million sq. ft. of office stock. Grade A office buildings accounted for nearly 84% of leasing activity in 2025, while average office rentals increased by around 10% as demand continued to outpace supply in key business districts.

    Advertisement

    Why exit strategy matters

    Liquidity becomes particularly important during periods of financial urgency, whether for business expansion, family requirements or portfolio reallocation. Properties located in oversupplied markets often require price cuts and extended selling periods before attracting buyers, reducing realized returns.

    This is why seasoned investors evaluate exit potential alongside expected appreciation. A successful investment strategy considers not only how to enter an asset but also how to exit it efficiently.

    ALSO READ: Senior living goes mainstream: Why Haryana's retirement housing policy matters for India's ageing population

    As Mavi puts it, "Owning property creates satisfaction. Owning a liquid property creates financial freedom."

    He adds that the strongest real estate portfolios are built around assets backed by sustainable demand, rental viability, infrastructure support and long-term marketability, rather than appreciation alone. For investors, liquidity may not be the most discussed aspect of real estate investing, but it could ultimately be the one that matters most.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Jul 28, 2026 9:35 AM IST
      Follow Us onChannel

      TOP STORIES

      TOP VIDEOS

      market today

      LATEST

      Read more