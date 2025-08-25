Business Today
'You can’t raise a child and buy a house': Angel investor drops truth bomb on India's middle class

Between ages 6 to 17, parents spend an average of ₹17 lakh—just on school education, not college. Private school fees range from ₹2 to ₹4 lakh annually. Metro daycare can cost ₹20,000 per month.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 25, 2025 8:34 AM IST
'You can’t raise a child and buy a house': Angel investor drops truth bomb on India's middle classOver 57% of middle-class income is now spent on raising just one child.

Raising a child in urban India now costs more than a house. And for middle-class families, it’s no longer just about love or legacy—it’s a financial decision that could determine whether you ever own a home, retire on time, or stay afloat.

“In 1995, you could raise a child and buy a house. In 2025, you can do only one. Choose wisely,” wrote angel investor Abhishek K in a viral LinkedIn post that has touched a nerve with India’s overstretched middle class.

The cost of raising one child in urban India has soared to an estimated ₹45 lakh. That’s the price of a luxury flat in a tier-2 city or nearly a decade’s salary for a median-income household. “This isn’t parenting anymore,” he writes. “This is a high-stakes EMI product disguised as childhood.”

Between ages 6 to 17, parents spend an average of ₹17 lakh—just on school education, not college. Private school fees range from ₹2 to ₹4 lakh annually. Metro daycare can cost ₹20,000 per month. Add co-curriculars—Olympiads, dance, cricket coaching—and the bill climbs another ₹25,000–₹50,000 per activity.

Medical inflation adds further pressure. India’s annual healthcare inflation rate stands at 14%—the highest in Asia.

The result? Over 57% of middle-class income is now spent on raising just one child.

The financial strain doesn’t end there. Weddings have become ticking time-bombs, with average costs edging toward ₹80 lakh. And increasingly, fintech apps offer EMIs for school fees—normalizing debt at the heart of parenthood.

Abhishek doesn’t blame families. He blames the system: “Government schools are avoided because they lack toilets. Instagram tells you you’re a bad parent if your kid doesn’t code by age 8.”

He argues that modern parenthood has become a binary: financial security or family—and most people are too emotionally manipulated to recognize the trap.

His message: it’s time to reject the script.

“Not private school, but practical skills. Not brand-name toys, but compound interest,” he writes. The real act of protection, he says, might be choosing differently—not sacrificing financial freedom on the altar of social expectation.

Published on: Aug 25, 2025 8:34 AM IST
