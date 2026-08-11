82 lakh EPS-95 pensioners: How to submit Jeevan Pramaan from home and avoid pension payment disruption

How can EPS-95 pensioners submit Jeevan Pramaan from home?

Aadhaar-based Face Authentication allows pensioners to generate their Digital Life Certificate without visiting a bank or pension office. To use the facility, the pensioner needs a valid Aadhaar number, an active Aadhaar-linked mobile number and the required pension details. Aadhaar should already be registered with the Pension Disbursing Agency, such as a bank or post office.

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Step 1: Install the required apps

Download the Jeevan Pramaan app and AadhaarFaceRD on a compatible Android smartphone. The phone should have a front camera and internet connectivity.

Step 2: Open the Jeevan Pramaan app

Allow the necessary permissions so that the application can access the camera and other required features.

Step 3: Complete operator authentication

Enter the Aadhaar number, mobile number and email address. After OTP verification, the operator's details can be entered. A family member or trusted person can assist an elderly or bedridden pensioner and act as the operator.

Step 4: Enter pension details and complete face authentication

Use the smartphone's front camera to capture the pensioner's face and enter the required pension information. Select the relevant Pension Payment Order (PPO) number from the available list. If it is not displayed, the option to add a new PPO can be used.

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Step 5: Generate the Digital Life Certificate

After submitting the details, the pensioner can complete Aadhaar-based face authentication. Once authentication succeeds, the Digital Life Certificate is generated and a unique Pramaan ID is provided.

Step 6: Keep the confirmation safely

An SMS containing the Pramaan ID and a link to the Digital Life Certificate is sent to the registered mobile number. The DLC is electronically forwarded to the pension disbursing agency selected during the process, so there is generally no need to physically submit it.

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Avoid these mistakes

Pensioners should carefully match their PPO number, Aadhaar details, bank account information and mobile number with the records held by the pension disbursing agency. Mismatches can result in rejection or processing issues.

Pensioners should also avoid repeatedly submitting certificates without checking the status of an earlier submission. The Pramaan ID should be retained as proof and used to track the certificate.

What if a pensioner cannot use a smartphone?

Face authentication is not the only option. Pensioners can seek assistance from family members or caregivers, or visit participating banks and post offices. Biometric authentication using fingerprint or iris devices is also supported through registered devices. Doorstep banking facilities offered by some banks and India Post Payments Bank can provide another option for elderly or immobile pensioners.

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For EPS-95 beneficiaries, keeping track of the Life Certificate's 12-month validity period is therefore critical. Submitting Jeevan Pramaan from home through Aadhaar Face Authentication can make compliance easier while helping pensioners avoid an unnecessary interruption in their monthly income.

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