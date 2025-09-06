Can pensioners or retirees in India avail of home loans, and what conditions apply?

I am 61 years old and retired from service a year ago. I would like to know if pensioners or retirees in India can still avail of home loans, and under what conditions. Specifically, do banks or housing finance companies impose an upper age limit, and is repayment required to be completed before 70–75 years of age? How is a regular pension treated as income for eligibility, and does having a younger co-applicant, such as a spouse or child, improve the chances or extend the loan tenure? Additionally, what role do credit history, repayment capacity, and collateral play?

Advice by Pankaj Gadgil, MD&CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Yes, pensioners and retirees can apply for home loans in India, but banks and housing finance companies impose specific eligibility criteria, mainly because income levels tend to reduce after retirement. Lenders carefully assess repayment capacity, financial stability, and age before sanctioning such loans. Below are the key conditions and considerations that typically apply.

1. Age Limit: Most lenders allow pensioners to apply up to the age of 70–75 years, but the loan must generally be repaid before the borrower crosses this limit. In practice, many banks ensure that EMIs conclude by age 75. Therefore, the older the applicant, the shorter the repayment window becomes.

2. Stable Pension Income: A steady monthly pension is the cornerstone of eligibility. Pensions received from government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), or well-recognized private pension funds are considered reliable sources of income. The pension must be adequate not only to cover EMIs but also to leave room for essential living expenses.

3. Loan Tenure: Retirees usually receive shorter tenures, ranging between 5 and 15 years, depending on their age and repayment ability. To extend tenure, lenders may allow the inclusion of a younger co-applicant, such as a spouse or child, which also improves overall eligibility.

4. Co-Applicant Requirement: Many institutions prefer or even mandate a younger, earning co-applicant. This ensures continuity in repayment and reduces the risk of default, thereby strengthening the borrower’s profile.

5. Credit History: A strong CIBIL score (usually 700 or above) and a consistent repayment record are vital. A clean financial history reassures lenders about the borrower’s reliability.

6. Loan Amount: The sanctioned amount depends on the pension income and repayment capacity. Banks closely monitor the loan-to-income ratio. Additionally, the property’s market value, type, and location also influence approval.

7. Collateral: The property being financed is typically kept as primary collateral. In certain cases, lenders may request additional collateral or a guarantor to further secure the loan.

In conclusion, while retirees can avail of home loans, careful planning, a strong credit record, and the support of a co-applicant significantly enhance the chances of approval on favorable terms.

(Views expressed by the expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)