Centre raises PFRDA ombudsman age limit to 70 years from 65 years

The Centre on Tuesday raised the age limit of ombudsman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to 70 years from the existing 65 years. The role of the Ombudsman is to receive, consider and facilitate the resolution of complaints or grievances which fall under the purview of PFRDA regulations.

Grievances could range from issues like delay in remitting pension contributions to the NPS account, even though they have been deducted from the subscriber’s salary. Grievances must first be filed in the Centralised Grievance Management System (CGMS). If they are unresolved, then the grievances can be escalated to the ombudsman.

Pensioners can file an appeal with the ombudsman under the following circumstances:

> If a complainant’s grievance has not been resolved within 30 days from the escalation of the grievance to the National Pension System Trust.

> A complaint has been made directly against the National Pension System Trust and no other intermediary and the same remains unresolved within the specified period of 30 days.

> The appeal should be in writing, duly signed by the complainant or his authorised representative (not being a legal practitioner) in the form as specified in the regulations and supported by documents, if any.

> The ombudsman may dismiss an appeal when such appeal is frivolous in his opinion or if the appeal is not adhering to the conditions specified in the regulations, as per PFRDA norms.

