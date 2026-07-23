CGHS pensioner card in minutes now? Govt digitises application process for central govt retirees

Retiring central government employees will soon have a simpler way to obtain their Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) pensioner cards. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has integrated the CGHS online system with the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare's (DoPPW) Bhavishya portal, making the application process largely paperless and reducing the need to submit the same information multiple times.

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The new facility, introduced through an Office Memorandum (OM) dated July 17, 2026, is aimed at speeding up the issuance of CGHS pensioner cards so that eligible retirees can continue accessing healthcare benefits without unnecessary delays after retirement.

What has changed?

The latest integration allows retiring central government employees to apply for their CGHS pensioner cards through the Bhavishya portal, which is already used for processing pension cases. Earlier, employees had to complete pension formalities on the Bhavishya portal and separately enter similar information again on the CGHS portal while applying for a pensioner card.

With the two systems now linked, much of the information already available on Bhavishya will automatically populate the CGHS application form. According to the ministry, this will eliminate duplicate data entry, reduce paperwork and simplify the overall retirement process.

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The ministry said the initiative is part of the government's commitment to digital governance and improving the ease of living for retirees by providing a "simplified, paperless and technology-enabled" facility for processing CGHS pensioner card applications.

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How will the new process work?

Under the integrated workflow, approved pension-related details available on the Bhavishya portal will be automatically fetched and pre-filled in the CGHS pensioner card application.

PAN will serve as the unique identifier for real-time validation and exchange of information between the Bhavishya portal and the CGHS online system.

Once the Head of Office verifies the pension forms, the Pension Payment Order (PPO) is generated and the prescribed CGHS contribution is paid online through the integrated BharatKosh payment gateway, the CGHS pensioner card will be generated digitally.

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The approved card can then be downloaded from both the CGHS portal and the Bhavishya portal, giving pensioners access through either platform.

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Why is the move significant?

The Central Government Health Scheme provides healthcare services to eligible central government employees, pensioners and certain other beneficiary categories. Through the scheme, beneficiaries can access consultations, medicines, diagnostic services and cashless treatment at CGHS wellness centres and empanelled hospitals, subject to the scheme's rules.

After retirement, obtaining a CGHS pensioner card is essential for continuing these healthcare benefits. By integrating the application process with the pension portal, the government hopes to ensure that retirees receive uninterrupted healthcare coverage soon after leaving service.

According to the Office Memorandum, the new system is expected to significantly reduce procedural delays, minimise manual intervention and documentation, eliminate duplication of data entry and provide a seamless digital interface for retiring employees.

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Existing application process to continue

The government has clarified that the integrated facility is only an additional option and does not replace the existing system. Retiring central government employees can continue applying for their CGHS pensioner cards through the official CGHS portal if they prefer.

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The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also directed all ministries and departments to create awareness about the new digital facility among retiring employees so that more beneficiaries can make use of it.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), user manuals and operational guidelines for the integrated workflow will be issued separately on the official websites of the CGHS and the Bhavishya portal.

The integration marks another step in the government's broader push to digitise citizen services. By connecting pension processing with healthcare enrolment, the new system aims to make the retirement transition smoother, reduce administrative burden and help pensioners access CGHS benefits with fewer procedural hurdles.

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