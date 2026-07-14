Changed jobs? Don't withdraw your PF — transfer it instead. Here's why

Changing jobs often comes with several financial decisions, and one of the most important is what to do with your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance. While some employees choose to withdraw their accumulated savings after leaving an organisation, financial planners generally recommend transferring the balance to the new employer's EPF account instead. With the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently simplifying the transfer process through its upgraded digital platform, continuing your EPF account has become easier and offers several long-term benefits.

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1. Continuous service history

One of the biggest advantages of transferring your EPF balance is maintaining a continuous service record. Every salaried employee is allotted a Universal Account Number (UAN), which remains the same throughout their career. However, each time they join a new employer, a fresh PF Member ID is generated. Transferring the balance from the previous account to the new one links these Member IDs under the same UAN, ensuring that your employment history remains uninterrupted. This continuous record is important for retirement benefits and future EPFO services.

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2. Avoid tax deduction at source (TDS)

Another key reason to transfer rather than withdraw your EPF is to avoid unnecessary tax implications. Under the Income Tax rules, withdrawing EPF before completing five years of continuous service may attract tax deducted at source (TDS) and other tax liabilities, subject to applicable exemptions and conditions. By transferring the PF balance instead of closing the account, employees preserve the continuity of service, which can help them qualify for tax-efficient withdrawal when they eventually retire or become eligible.

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3. Better pension eligibility

Transferring your PF also strengthens your eligibility under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). To receive a monthly pension after retirement, an employee generally needs at least 10 years of eligible service under the EPS. If an employee withdraws the PF balance after every job change, it may interrupt the service history required for pension eligibility. Consolidating PF accounts through transfers helps maintain cumulative service, bringing employees closer to meeting the 10-year requirement.

EPF Transfer: Key Facts

Interest rate (FY 2025-26) 8.25% p.a. Employee contribution 12% of basic salary + dearness allowance (subject to applicable wage ceiling unless contributing voluntarily) Employer contribution 12% (split between EPF and EPS as per EPF rules) Pension eligibility Generally 10 years of eligible EPS service Maximum EDLI benefit Up to ₹7 lakh (subject to scheme conditions) Transfer mode Automatic for eligible Aadhaar-linked UANs; otherwise through the EPFO Unified Member Portal

4. Higher insurance protection

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Another often-overlooked benefit is insurance protection under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme. EPFO provides life insurance coverage linked to active EPF membership. Eligible members can receive insurance benefits of up to ₹7 lakh, subject to the scheme's rules and conditions. Keeping the EPF account active through transfers rather than repeated withdrawals helps ensure uninterrupted coverage during employment.

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5. Larger retirement corpus

From a long-term financial planning perspective, transferring the balance also helps build a larger retirement corpus. EPF contributions earn annual interest declared by the government. For FY 2025-26, the EPF interest rate is 8.25% per annum. Since interest is calculated on the accumulated balance, allowing the money to remain invested and continue compounding over several years can significantly increase retirement savings. Frequent withdrawals interrupt this compounding process and may reduce the overall corpus available at retirement.

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Transferring PF is now easier

The transfer process itself has also become much simpler. Following its migration to the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform, EPFO has introduced automatic transfers for eligible members whose UAN is linked with Aadhaar. In such cases, employees no longer need to submit a separate transfer request after changing jobs, as eligible PF balances are transferred automatically when they join a new employer.

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"Before you transfer" checklist:

Checklist Why it is important Aadhaar linked with UAN Required for automatic transfers and OTP authentication Mobile number linked to Aadhaar Needed to receive OTP during online transactions KYC updated Helps avoid delays in processing Verify previous Member ID Ensures the correct PF account is transferred Check Service History Confirms previous employment records are available on the portal Download latest passbook Helps verify the balance after the transfer is completed

Employees who are not covered under the automatic transfer facility can still transfer their balance through the EPFO Unified Member Portal. The portal provides options under the "Request for Transfer of Account" and "Member Service History" sections, allowing members to submit Form 13 online after Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

For most salaried employees, transferring the PF balance instead of withdrawing it preserves service continuity, avoids avoidable tax implications, strengthens pension eligibility, maintains insurance coverage and allows retirement savings to grow through the power of compounding. Unless there is an urgent financial requirement, carrying forward your EPF account after every job change is generally the more prudent long-term financial decision.