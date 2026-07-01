EPF Scheme 2026: What changes for your PF contribution, withdrawals or EPF interest?

The Centre has notified the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the six-decade-old EPF Scheme, 1952, under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Effective from June 29, 2026, the new scheme modernises the legal framework governing EPF while placing greater emphasis on digital administration and stricter governance.

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For the nearly 8 crore EPFO subscribers, however, the key question is whether the new rules will affect their provident fund contributions, withdrawals or interest earnings. The answer is largely no. The scheme primarily updates the administrative framework, while most benefits and contribution rules remain unchanged.

PF contribution rates remain the same

Employees will continue to contribute 12% of their wages towards EPF, with employers contributing an equal 12%, as per the existing framework. The reduced 10% contribution rate for notified establishments also continues.

MUST READ: New EPF Scheme 2026 notified as part of Code on Social Security

Similarly, the statutory wage ceiling remains unchanged, meaning mandatory EPF contributions will continue to be linked to the wage limit notified by the Central government unless an employee has exercised the eligible higher wage option.

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VPF continues without changes

Employees can continue investing more than the mandatory contribution through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF).

Employers may choose to contribute more than the statutory amount, but they are not obligated to match an employee's additional VPF contribution. The notification does not alter these provisions.

No changes in EPF withdrawals or interest

The EPF Scheme, 2026 does not modify the existing rules governing provident fund withdrawals. Whether it is partial withdrawal during service, final settlement after retirement or resignation, or transfers between employers, the existing provisions continue.

Likewise, the notification makes no changes to the EPF interest rate. The annual interest rate will continue to be recommended by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees and approved by the Central government. Tax treatment of EPF, nomination rules and transfer of PF balances also remain unchanged.

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EPF now comes under the Social Security Code

The most significant legal change is that the EPF Scheme now operates under the Code on Social Security, 2020, replacing the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Existing EPF members do not need to take any action. Their accounts, accumulated balances and service history will continue seamlessly under the new framework.

Greater emphasis on digital services

The scheme formally incorporates many digital services that EPFO has already introduced over the past few years.

These include online filing of returns, electronic maintenance of records, digital member accounts, online claim submission, electronic annual account statements and digital inspections, reinforcing EPFO's transition towards paperless administration.

The Universal Account Number (UAN) also continues as the permanent identification number for every subscriber, ensuring portability of PF accounts when employees switch jobs. Employers have also been directed to facilitate UAN generation where employees are unable to complete the process themselves.

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Stricter rules for exempted PF trusts

The biggest operational changes affect exempted establishments that manage their own provident fund trusts instead of depositing contributions with EPFO.

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The new scheme introduces stricter governance norms covering trustee eligibility, mandatory meetings, electronic accounting, annual audits, dematerialised investments, online disclosures, investment reporting, compliance timelines and renewal of exemptions. It also prescribes greater accountability and penalties for delayed reporting.

Government gets emergency flexibility

A new provision empowers the Central government to temporarily reduce or defer EPF contributions for up to three months during exceptional situations such as pandemics, epidemics or national disasters. The notification clarifies that this is an emergency measure intended to provide flexibility during extraordinary circumstances and does not permanently alter the contribution structure.

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What does it mean for EPF subscribers?

For most salaried employees, the EPF Scheme, 2026 is an exercise in legal and administrative modernisation rather than a change in retirement benefits. Contribution rates, withdrawal rules, interest calculation, UAN, VPF, nomination and tax treatment remain intact. The biggest changes lie in stronger digital governance, enhanced compliance standards and improved oversight of exempted PF trusts, with the aim of making EPF administration more transparent, efficient and accountable.