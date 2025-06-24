EPFO woes: EPFO users say endless processes during withdrawal of PF derail access

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), responsible for managing retirement savings for millions, is under scrutiny for its cumbersome withdrawal process. Despite recent efforts to modernise, many account holders find accessing their funds akin to navigating a bureaucratic labyrinth. "Trying to get your PF is like playing a Kafkaesque video game where the final boss is bureaucracy itself," remarked one frustrated user on the Reddit platform. This sentiment echoes a widespread view among users who encounter difficulties accessing their money.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The EPFO, which oversees one of the largest social security systems globally, has initiated several technological upgrades, such as auto-settlement facilities and UAN-linked services, to improve its operations. Despite these efforts, users frequently report issues like login failures and non-functional OTPs. Such challenges often transform simple tasks, like checking balances or submitting claims, into prolonged and perplexing procedures. Even when claims are approved, recipients often experience reduced disbursals without clear explanations, adding to the frustration.

EPFO's modernisation drive

In contrast to these claims, the EPFO has been exploring new ways to facilitate easier access to funds. A significant development on the horizon is the potential introduction of ATM withdrawals for provident fund savings. According to Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, "the focus right now in EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is to improve the IT infrastructure." This improvement aims to provide services comparable to those seen in the banking sector, potentially benefiting over seven crore EPFO subscribers.

Advertisement

Under this proposed system, EPFO members would receive dedicated cards enabling ATM withdrawals directly post-claim settlement. Currently, subscribers endure a 7-10 day waiting period for online claim settlements, during which funds are transferred to their bank accounts. The new system promises a more streamlined approach, reducing wait times and facilitating immediate fund access.

Furthermore, the EPFO plans to issue withdrawals cards to its subscribers, potentially bringing its services closer in line with those of commercial banks. Such a shift is expected to enhance user experience significantly and address some of the longstanding complaints about the withdrawal process. However, the implementation is contingent upon the completion of a necessary hardware upgrade.

While these planned changes may ease the way for users accessing their funds, the EPFO must still overcome existing technical challenges. Until the promised improvements are fully realised, many users remain sceptical, given the persistent issues with the current system.

Advertisement

Additionally, the EPFO's move to modernise its services includes plans to allow heirs of deceased subscribers to access funds more conveniently. Under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, a maximum of Rs 7 lakh is provided to the heirs, who may also benefit from the proposed ATM access. This step could significantly ease the financial burden on families during difficult times, ensuring quicker access to necessary funds. As the EPFO continues to upgrade its infrastructure, it remains crucial for the organisation to address user concerns and streamline processes to meet the evolving needs of its subscribers.