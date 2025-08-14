EPFO eases Aadhaar-UAN linking, speeds up updates, claim settlements

EPFO rule change: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a major simplification in linking Aadhaar as KYC with the Universal Account Number (UAN), aiming to cut delays and reduce paperwork for millions of subscribers. The move will make it easier for members to update details and access services without waiting for prolonged employer or EPFO approvals — provided their Aadhaar information matches exactly with UAN records.

According to an EPFO circular dated August 13, 2025, if a member’s name, gender, and date of birth in the UAN match exactly with Aadhaar, the employer can directly seed Aadhaar through the “KYC” functionality on the Employer Portal. “No separate approval as such is required from EPFO,” the circular clarified.

This is a significant shift from the earlier system, where even minor discrepancies in personal details often meant multiple levels of approval and cumbersome paperwork.

UAN and Aadhaar seeding

The Universal Account Number is a 12-digit identifier assigned by EPFO to each member and remains the same even if the individual changes jobs. Linking Aadhaar to UAN allows members to directly avail services, eliminating the need for employer mediation — but only if the Aadhaar data has been verified by UIDAI.

Joint declaration process

The EPFO has also overhauled the Joint Declaration (JD) process for cases where member details differ between Aadhaar and UAN. Under the new framework:

Employer-initiated updates: If name, gender, or date of birth differ, employers can correct them online using the JD form.

Wrong Aadhaar correction: If an incorrect Aadhaar number was mistakenly linked, employers can enter the correct number through the JD functionality and send it for approval.

Closed establishments or unavailable employers: Members can now submit a physical JD form — attested by any authorised person — directly to the Public Relations Officer at the relevant regional office. The PRO will verify details, update them online, and forward them for processing.

Changes to already verified Aadhaar records, however, will not be permitted.

How to link UAN and Aadhaar

The EPFO has reiterated the step-by-step process for members who want to link Aadhaar using the UMANG app:

Enter your UAN.

Verify OTP sent to your UAN-registered mobile number.

Enter Aadhaar details.

Verify OTP sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile and email.

Aadhaar will be linked with UAN upon successful verification.

Relief for minor beneficiaries

In another beneficiary-friendly step, EPFO has eased claim settlement procedures for minors in the event of a member’s death. No separate guardianship certificate will be required if settlement amounts are credited directly to a bank account in the child’s name.

The organisation has instructed officials to guide claimants in opening individual accounts for minor children, ensuring both settlement proceeds and any pension dues are deposited without delay. The correction of Aadhaar details for such cases will also be facilitated through the updated JD process.

Why this matters

The changes are aimed at speeding up service delivery, reducing dependency on employer approvals, and ensuring faster settlements in sensitive cases such as claims by minors. For EPFO’s 27 crore-plus subscribers, this means fewer procedural hurdles and quicker access to funds and benefits.