I am a 39-year-old male, currently single and unemployed, residing in Bangalore. I am the primary caregiver for my dependent sibling who has medical health issues. I own a parental house in a tier-3 city that is currently vacant. My current net worth is approximately 5.5 crore, and I have personal health insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore (excluding coverage for my sibling).

I am contemplating the idea of early retirement and am evaluating my monthly expenses, which are as follows:

Rent: Rs 50,000

Household help: Rs 11,000

Utilities: Rs 5,000

Groceries & Meals: Rs 35,000

Miscellaneous expenses: 20,000

Totalling expense: Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

My investments include:

Mutual funds: Rs 3 crore

RSU / ESOP: Rs 80 lakh

REITs/INVITs: Rs 40 lakh

SGB: Rs 40 lakh

PPF: Rs 25 lakh

Fixed Deposits: Rs 30 lakh

Savings: Rs 30 lakh

P2P Lending: Rs 40 lakh

I am seeking guidance on whether I can afford to retire while residing in Bangalore or if relocating to my hometown, which is 2-tier city, would be a more financially sustainable option.

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Senior Vice President, Financial Concierge at 1 Finance

Early retirement sounds like a dream, and with a Rs 5.5 crore net worth, you’re already in a strong position—but retiring at 39 means planning for almost 50 years ahead. It’s not just about what you’ve accumulated, but whether that wealth can support you and your dependent sibling comfortably and consistently, without the stress of running out later.

You’ve diversified well across mutual funds, REITs, SGBs, FDs, and more, which gives you both growth and stability. But the bigger question is—what’s the total retirement corpus you actually need? If we assume you want to retire now and live till age 90, factoring in inflation, healthcare, and lifestyle maintenance, your retirement corpus requirement would be around ₹11 to ₹12 crore (in today’s value). This isn’t just to cover your current expenses but also to ensure your investments continue to grow and support inflation-adjusted withdrawals year after year. With Rs 5.5 crore already in place, you’re about halfway there, which is a great starting point—but still short of the comfort zone for a long retirement.

Relocating to your hometown might reduce your monthly expenses substantially—especially on rent, lifestyle, and services—bringing them possibly down by 30–40%. However, relocation is not just a financial decision; it affects your access to healthcare, social engagement, and future opportunities, including part-time or consulting work. Instead of rushing into relocation, it may be more sustainable to continue evaluating passive income sources, create a drawdown strategy, and explore remote or freelance opportunities, even if part-time. This can help bridge the early years of retirement without heavily drawing down your corpus.

A phased retirement approach could be more suitable—where you transition from full-time work to part-time, and slowly into complete financial independence. Simultaneously, creating a clear withdrawal strategy, asset rebalancing plan, and a safety buffer for your sibling’s healthcare needs would be prudent.