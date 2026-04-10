New gratuity rules explained: What changes mean for you and your retirement benefits

Salary 2026: Gratuity is a key employee benefit in India — essentially a financial cushion paid by your employer when you exit a job. Traditionally, you had to complete five years of continuous service to qualify. But under the new labour codes, that rule is evolving, and in some cases, you may now be eligible in just one year.

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What remains the same for you

If you are a full-time permanent employee, the core rule still applies: gratuity becomes payable after five years of continuous service. It is triggered on resignation, retirement, superannuation, or in cases such as death or disability.

The formula also remains unchanged:

Gratuity = (15/26 × last drawn salary × years of service)

This means the longer you stay and the higher your salary, the larger your payout.

The big shift

Here’s the major change you should know.

Under the new labour code, fixed-term employees—those hired for a specific duration—can now qualify for gratuity after just one year of service. This is a significant shift, especially for contract workers who were earlier excluded.

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So if you are working on a 1–2 year contract, you no longer walk away empty-handed. You become eligible for gratuity on a pro-rata basis, meaning your payout is proportional to your time worked.

However, if you are a permanent employee, the 5-year rule still applies. This has sparked debate, as the benefit is not yet universal.

What counts as wages

Under Section 2(88) of the Code on Social Security, 2020, “wages” for gratuity calculation includes all forms of remuneration paid to an employee—such as salaries and allowances—expressed in monetary terms and payable as part of employment conditions. This broad definition ensures that most regular earnings are considered while computing gratuity.

The revised definition of wages will come into effect from November 21, 2025, coinciding with the implementation of the new Labour Codes. This change is expected to impact how gratuity and other benefits are calculated across organisations.

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However, eligibility rules remain strict. A fixed-term employee hired for 11 months will not qualify for gratuity under the new framework, as the minimum service requirement is not met. This highlights the importance of tenure in determining gratuity benefits.

Why this matters to you

Earlier, even if you worked for 4 years and 11 months, you received nothing. That rigid rule excluded millions of workers, especially those in contract or short-term roles.

Now, the system better reflects modern employment trends—shorter job cycles, gig roles, and flexible work structures.

Why your gratuity payout may increase

Another important change lies in how your salary is structured.

The new rules require that at least 50% of your total salary must be “wages” (basic pay + dearness allowance). If allowances exceed this limit, the excess is added back to wages for gratuity calculation.

For you, this means a higher base salary = higher gratuity payout.

Earlier, companies kept basic pay lower to reduce liabilities. That flexibility is now restricted, potentially increasing your gratuity by 20–50% over time.

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When and how you get paid

Your employer must pay gratuity within 30 days of it becoming due. This is not optional—it is a legal right, not a bonus.

If your employer delays or refuses payment, you can approach labour authorities for redressal.

The new gratuity rules expand coverage and improve payouts—especially if you are a contract or fixed-term employee.

For you, this means two things: you may become eligible sooner, and you may receive more. But the final benefit depends on your job type, tenure, and how your salary is structured.