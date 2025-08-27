NPS account frozen? Here’s what happened to one investor and how to avoid it

At 29, Priya, an employee with a private firm living in Pune, had been investing in the National Pension System (NPS) for several years. Like many young professionals, she viewed NPS as both a retirement planning tool and a reliable way to save on taxes. Each year, she made sure to deposit at least the minimum annual contribution of Rs 1,000 to keep her account active. But in the last financial year, things slipped. Between hectic client audits, frequent travel, and preparing for her housewarming after moving into a new apartment, Priya forgot to make the contribution before the March 31 deadline. When she logged into her account later, she discovered that her NPS had been frozen.

Why did Priya’s account get frozen?

Her account was classified as “inactive” because she failed to meet the minimum annual contribution of ₹1,000 in her Tier I account. According to NPS rules, missing this amount leads to an automatic freeze. Once frozen, an investor cannot add new contributions, switch fund managers, update nominees, or make withdrawals until the account is reactivated.

But missing the contribution isn’t the only way an account can become inactive. Common reasons include:

Minimum contribution lapse: Failure to deposit the required Rs 1,000 annually in Tier I.

Incomplete KYC verification: Missing or incorrect documentation during onboarding.

Non-submission of enrollment form: If mandatory forms are not provided to the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA).

Inactivity: No contributions or transactions for prolonged periods.

Suspicious activity: Unauthorised or unusual transactions that trigger a freeze for security reasons.

How she fixed it

Fortunately, the reactivation process was straightforward. Priya logged into the CRA portal (Protean or Karvy) using her Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). Under the “Contribute Online” section, she found the “Unfreeze Account” option.

Step 1: Login – She signed in via the eNPS portal using her PRAN.

Step 2: Payment – She made an online payment of Rs 1,000 as the current year’s contribution along with ₹100 as the reactivation fee.

Step 3: Reactivation – Within five working days, she received a confirmation email that her account had been restored.

Just like that, her NPS was active again, and she could continue building her retirement savings.

Key lessons for NPS investors

Priya’s experience highlights important takeaways for anyone investing in NPS:

Always meet the Rs 1,000 minimum annual contribution to avoid freezing.

Set up reminders or auto-debits so deadlines aren’t missed during busy periods.

Frozen accounts are easy to reactivate with a contribution and small fee.

Tax benefits are linked to contributions—missing a payment can mean losing deductions.

In Priya’s case, her inactive account meant she couldn’t claim the additional deduction of ₹50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B) for that financial year.

Employer contribution advantage

While many assume NPS tax benefits are limited under the new regime, one provision remains attractive. Under Section 80CCD(2), an employee can claim a deduction of up to 14% of basic salary if the employer contributes to the NPS account. For example, with a basic salary of Rs 12 lakh annually, the employer can contribute up to Rs 1.68 lakh, which qualifies for tax deduction. This benefit is part of the overall CTC but needs coordination with HR or payroll teams.

Next steps

To ensure she never faces the issue again, Priya has now set up an auto-debit of Rs 1,000 every quarter. Even if she later chooses to make lump-sum contributions, this system guarantees her account always remains active.

Her story is a reminder that while NPS is a valuable tool for long-term wealth building and tax planning, discipline in small contributions can make all the difference in keeping retirement savings secure.