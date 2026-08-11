NPS XIRR vs CAGR: Which return measure better reflects your actual pension investment?

NPS investments can involve contributions and redemptions at different points during the investment period. This makes a simple point-to-point return calculation less representative of an individual subscriber’s actual investment experience.

Rajesh Khandagale, Senior Vice President – NPS, KFin Technologies Limited, said traditional return calculations based on CAGR use “only a single starting value and single ending value over a given fixed period.”

XIRR, in contrast, can account for multiple and irregular cash flows occurring on different dates, including both deposits and redemptions. This makes it more suitable for an investment such as NPS, where subscribers may not necessarily invest the same amount at fixed intervals.

“NPS as an investment gives the subscriber the option to make investments and redemptions at various times during the investment period, and therefore XIRR is a best way to represent the returns in NPS,” Khandagale said.

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CAGR vs XIRR: What is the difference?

For an investor who makes several contributions at different times, the timing of each contribution can affect the actual return experienced. XIRR incorporates these different cash-flow dates rather than treating the investment as though the entire amount had been invested at the beginning.

This distinction is particularly relevant when comparing an individual's NPS performance with a headline return figure. A return calculated using a single beginning and ending value may not fully capture the effect of when money was actually invested or withdrawn.

PRIDE-DISHA

The use of XIRR is part of PFRDA’s efforts to provide subscribers with more meaningful performance information through PRIDE-DISHA. However, the current tool does not provide a complete risk-adjusted assessment of an investment.

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Khandagale said PFRDA plans to add more features to NPS PRIDE-DISHA, including Tier II returns, MSF schemes and NPS Vatsalya schemes. The platform is also expected to provide returns for investment choices based on rolling and trailing returns.

These additions could give subscribers more ways to assess performance across different periods and investment choices.

For NPS subscribers, the key takeaway is that the return figure should be interpreted in the context of how the investment was actually made. Since NPS allows contributions and redemptions at different points, XIRR can provide a return measure that more closely reflects the subscriber’s individual cash-flow experience than a traditional CAGR calculation.

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Best funds

As of July 27, 2026, NPS Scheme E (Equity) delivered the highest long-term returns, with Tata Pension Management leading over one, three and since-inception periods. Kotak led five- and seven-year returns, while HDFC topped the 10-year period. In Scheme C (Corporate Debt), HDFC led most periods, while SBI recorded the highest since-inception return at 9.43%.

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In Scheme G (Government Securities), LIC led the 10-year and since-inception periods, while Aditya Birla Sun Life topped the one- and five-year periods. For the APY scheme, UTI led the one-year and since-inception returns. The snapshot highlights how performance varies significantly across NPS schemes and pension fund managers, reinforcing the importance of comparing returns across multiple investment horizons rather than relying on a single period.