NRIs and OCIs can now complete NPS KYC remotely as India eases onboarding requirements; check details

NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) and OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India) will now be able to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for the National Pension System (NPS) entirely from outside India, thanks to new guidelines issued by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The regulator has removed the long-standing requirement for physical presence in India, enabling both new and existing overseas subscribers to complete KYC and re-KYC digitally. The move is expected to significantly improve access to India’s flagship retirement savings scheme for millions of Indians living abroad, many of whom had earlier faced procedural hurdles while attempting to join or maintain their NPS accounts.

Documents needed

Under the revised framework, NRIs and OCIs can now undergo digital onboarding or modify their existing KYC details from any location worldwide. Necessary identity and address documents—such as passports, OCI cards, or overseas residential proofs—may be submitted electronically. Self-attested copies sent digitally are acceptable, provided they are duly attested by authorised entities. These include the Indian Embassy, the Consulate General, an overseas notary public, a court magistrate or judge, or authorised officers of overseas branches of Scheduled Commercial Banks that are registered in India.

For completing proof of identity (PoI), NRIs will need to present their Indian passport, while OCIs may provide either their OCI card or a foreign passport. Accepted proof of address (PoA) documents include the passport, government-certified overseas address proofs, foreign national identity cards, residence or work permits, and government-issued driving licences containing the subscriber’s current overseas address. The rules also allow for any additional documents that the Central Government may prescribe in consultation with PFRDA.

KYC details

Existing NPS subscribers who are living abroad will also benefit substantially from the relaxed norms. Those requiring re-KYC or modifications no longer need to travel to India. If their KYC details remain the same, subscribers can simply submit a self-declaration through their registered email ID, mobile number, or by letter. Periodic KYC updates can now be completed electronically, or by sending attested physical documents from overseas, eliminating earlier logistical burdens.

The PFRDA’s master circular outlines stringent safeguards to maintain the integrity of digital verification. Points of Presence (PoPs), which facilitate the onboarding process, must verify that the GPS location captured during the digital KYC matches the country mentioned in the subscriber’s proof of address. Systems must also be capable of detecting and blocking attempts to onboard using spoofed or manipulated IP addresses.

Online security

To further enhance security, the regulator has mandated the incorporation of liveness detection, randomness tests, and anti-spoofing or anti–deepfake technologies into the digital onboarding workflow. These measures ensure the subscriber’s presence is live, authentic and free of tampering. PFRDA clarified that live photographs, electronic copies of officially valid documents, and geo-coordinates recorded by authorised officials will suffice as part of the digital process, and the previous requirement that the subscriber must be physically located in India has been removed for NRIs and OCIs.

These reforms align India’s pension system with global best practices in remote identity verification, offering flexibility and convenience to international subscribers while maintaining high regulatory standards. By expanding fully digital KYC access, the NPS aims to strengthen its appeal among the Indian diaspora and keep pace with evolving digital financial solutions worldwide.