Pension meets healthcare: Why NPS Swasthya feels like a timely shift for retirees

India’s pension framework may be headed for a significant upgrade as the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) advances its NPS Swasthya initiative—an integrated model aimed at combining retirement savings with healthcare security.

The move comes against the backdrop of a growing concern among retirees: while pension products ensure a steady income stream, they often fall short in addressing rising medical expenses, which can erode long-term savings. NPS Swasthya seeks to bridge this gap by embedding healthcare funding within the broader retirement planning structure.

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The regulator has launched the second proof of concept (PoC) of the initiative, positioning it as a multi-partner ecosystem. The framework brings together pension fund managers, insurers, and digital service providers to offer a seamless and tech-enabled solution. Medi Assist Healthcare Services provides the digital interface through its MAven app, while CAMS KRA supports onboarding and KYC processes. Tata Pension Fund and Axis Pension Fund are among the fund managers involved, with Aditya Birla Health Insurance offering integrated top-up health cover.

A key feature of NPS Swasthya is improved liquidity for medical needs—an area where traditional pension systems remain restrictive. Subscribers can access up to 25% of their contributions for healthcare expenses, allowing them to meet immediate medical costs without disrupting their overall retirement corpus. The withdrawal process is facilitated digitally through the MAven platform, integrated with the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) systems.

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This feature is particularly relevant for retirees, many of whom face unpredictable and often high medical expenses post-retirement. Unlike income needs, which can be estimated, healthcare costs tend to be uncertain and can significantly strain financial resources.

The timing of the initiative is critical. Healthcare inflation in India is projected to range between 11.5% and 14% in 2026, outpacing general inflation and posing a challenge to retirement adequacy. For individuals dependent on pension income or accumulated savings, this divergence increases the risk of financial stress in later years.

NPS Swasthya also introduces a layered protection approach. In addition to enabling partial withdrawals, it integrates top-up health insurance to help manage large or unexpected medical expenses. With a large subscriber base under the NPS ecosystem, there is potential for improved bargaining power, which could translate into more competitive insurance premiums and better hospital pricing.

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From a broader perspective, the initiative aligns with the rapid expansion of India’s pension system. As of March 2026, the combined subscriber base of NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has reached 9.64 crore, with total assets under management of ₹16.55 lakh crore. This scale provides a strong foundation for integrating healthcare-linked financial solutions.

PFRDA Chairman S. Ramann has indicated that the initiative also aims to drive behavioural change by encouraging individuals to earmark a portion of their retirement savings specifically for medical needs. The regulator is also exploring further product innovations and partnerships, including tie-ups with healthcare providers.

If implemented effectively, NPS Swasthya could mark a shift towards more holistic retirement planning in India—one that recognises healthcare as a central pillar of financial security rather than an afterthought.

(With PTI inputs)