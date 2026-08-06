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PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment cut-off to 1:30 PM: What it means for subscribers

PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment cut-off to 1:30 PM: What it means for subscribers

In a circular issued on August 4, the pension regulator announced that NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank by 1:30 pm on a business settlement day, instead of the earlier 11:00 am, will now qualify for same-day investment, subject to successful matching and booking of the funds.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 12:52 PM IST
PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment cut-off to 1:30 PM: What it means for subscribersUntil now, only contributions credited to the Trustee Bank by 11:00 am on a business settlement day were eligible for investment at that day's closing NAV.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has extended the cut-off time for same-day investment of National Pension System (NPS) contributions, giving subscribers an additional two-and-a-half hours to have their investments processed at the same day's Net Asset Value (NAV).

In a circular issued on August 4, the pension regulator announced that NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank by 1:30 pm on a business settlement day, instead of the earlier 11:00 am, will now qualify for same-day investment, subject to successful matching and booking of the funds.

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The revision is intended to improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall subscriber experience by enabling quicker processing of contributions across the NPS ecosystem.

What has changed?

Until now, only contributions credited to the Trustee Bank by 11:00 am on a business settlement day were eligible for investment at that day's closing NAV. Any contribution received after the cut-off was processed on the next settlement day, potentially exposing subscribers to changes in market prices.

With the revised timeline, subscribers have an additional 2.5 hours to complete their transactions while still securing the same day's NAV. This can be particularly useful during periods of heightened market volatility, when even a single day's movement may influence investment values.

MUST READ: Government has no plans to replace Unified Pension Scheme, over 1.18 lakh employees opt in

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The change offers greater flexibility to individuals who make contributions closer to midday without affecting the existing investment and unit allocation framework.

Channels covered under the revised timeline

The extended cut-off will apply across all major NPS contribution channels, including:

Government Nodal Offices
Points of Presence (PoPs)
eNPS
D-Remit
Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS)
UPI
STAR
NPS Tatkal
Other operational contribution channels

ALSO READ: NPS Vatsalya explained: Should parents invest for retirement or choose a mutual fund SIP?

Subscribers should plan transfers in advance

While the cut-off has been extended, PFRDA has advised subscribers, corporates, government nodal offices, Points of Presence and payment gateway service providers to initiate transactions sufficiently early to ensure that funds are actually received by the Trustee Bank on or before 1:30 pm.

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The regulator has also directed all intermediaries to update their operational processes and technology systems to support the revised timeline and ensure smooth implementation.

PFRDA clarified that units will continue to be allotted based on the applicable closing NAV of the business day in line with the existing regulatory framework. The extension simply provides subscribers with more time to ensure their contributions qualify for same-day investment without altering the underlying investment rules.

MUST READ: Govt warns departments against delays in NPS contributions; employees must get PPF-linked interest on late credits

The revised timeline is expected to benefit both individual and corporate NPS subscribers by reducing the chances of contributions missing the same-day investment window due to banking or payment processing delays. It also brings greater convenience for subscribers using digital payment channels, as they now have a longer window to complete transactions without compromising on eligibility for the day's NAV, provided the funds are successfully credited to the Trustee Bank within the prescribed deadline.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 12:52 PM IST
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