'Rs 10 Maggi, Rs 1 crore flats': Investment advisor warns next 5 years will gut India's middle-class

What if you’re not getting poorer by chance but by design? “By 2030, you’ll own less, pay more, and wonder where your life went,” warns investment advisor Abhijit Choksi.

His post isn’t just a bleak prophecy, it’s a breakdown of how silent inflation, rising debt traps, and manipulated economics are eroding your life without you even realizing it.

Related Articles

You didn’t stop earning. You’re just being outplayed by a system that’s been wired to bleed you dry—quietly.

Choksi argues that most people misunderstand inflation. It’s not just about rising prices, it’s also about shrinking value.

There are two types of inflation, he says:

Visible inflation -- You see it on price tags: petrol from ₹90 to ₹105, milk from ₹60 to ₹75, skyrocketing EMIs, and grocery bills.

Invisible inflation -- You feel it when you get less for the same price. Same biscuit packet, two fewer biscuits. This “shrinkflation” chips away at your buying power, unnoticed.

From ₹10 Maggi to ₹1 crore shoebox apartments, the illusion of economic progress hides a quiet collapse. Salaries have barely moved, but real estate has exploded. Choksi calls it “silent theft.”

The reasons?

Central banks printing more money

Global sanctions distorting oil prices

Corporates cutting quality while keeping prices unchanged

A system that encourages debt—credit cards, loans, EMIs—to keep you spending, not saving

“The system isn’t failing,” he says. “It’s working exactly as designed.”

Even digital payments aren’t immune. By 2030, Choksi predicts “digital inflation”—hidden charges, shrinking subscriptions, and vanishing ownership. Home ownership may become a fantasy. Renting will be the norm. Food bills will rise, portions will shrink, and your salary will feel stagnant even if the number goes up.

His advice: Invest in land, gold, and skills—not just savings. Understand the system, don’t get trapped by it.

Why Your Salary Feels Useless (Even with a Raise)



From ₹10 Maggie to ₹1 Crore 1BHKs



You’re Not Earning Less



You’re Just Being Robbed Silently.



Is inflation only about economics, or is it about control?



Let's find out



Bookmark and retweet this thread to revisit it later. pic.twitter.com/cmI7ZSSrZg — Abhijit Chokshi | Investors का दोस्त (@stockifi_Invest) April 15, 2025

“When your ₹2,000 grocery bag feels lighter, or your salary feels useless—remember, you’re not lazy. The money got weaker.”