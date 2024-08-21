scorecardresearch
Rs 15 lakh in SCSS vs Retirement Funds: Which will give more returns in current market conditions

Feedback

With age, senior citizens tend to prefer conservative financial strategies to protect their funds from high risks. They prioritize easily accessible investments to manage unexpected situations. However, some retirement funds, despite the risk attached, have given good returns.

Investing in Mutual Funds involves market risks, while Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers guaranteed returns and security to retirees for peace of mind. Investing in Mutual Funds involves market risks, while Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers guaranteed returns and security to retirees for peace of mind.

World Senior Citizens Day 2024: In the realm of financial planning, it is widely accepted that as individuals reach their 60s, a prudent adjustment to their investment portfolio involves a shift towards low-risk assets, such as fixed deposits, government-backed savings schemes and cash holdings, while reducing exposure to higher-risk investments like stocks and mutual funds. This strategic approach is upheld by a majority of financial advisors, who emphasize the continued relevance and value of this guideline.

Like, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) provides a secure investment avenue for individuals. This scheme, supported by the central government, aims to offer a risk-free savings option. Specifically designed for individuals aged 60 and above, the SCSS ensures a reliable source of income for investors during the investment tenure.

Here's a quick comparison between SCSS and top Retirement Funds

> Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

Principal amount: Rs 15 lakh
Investment period: 5 years
Interest rate: 8.2%
Total maturity amount: Rs 21,15,000
Total interest earned: Rs 6,15,000
Quarterly interest credit: Rs 6,15,000/20= Rs 30,750

Retirement funds

1. HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity Plan

AUM: Rs 5,852 crore
Minimum investment: Rs 500
Current Value: Rs 12.76 lakh
Return (p.a): + 30.74%
Risk: Very High

Principal amount: Rs 15 lakh
Investment period: 5 years
Profit: Rs 35.65 lakh
Total corpus: Rs 50.65 lakh
Absolute return: 237.68%

2. Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme EQUITY
AUM: Rs 3,453 crore
Min. Invest: Rs 500
Current Value: Rs 11.64 Lakh
Return (p.a): + 26.87%

Principal amount: Rs 15 lakh
Investment period: 5 years
Profit: Rs 23.26 lakh
Total corpus: Rs 38.26 lakh
Absolute return: 155.08%

3. Tata Retirement Savings Progressive Plan
AUM: Rs 2,100 crore
Min. Invest: Rs 500
Current Value: Rs 10.78 Lakh
Return (p.a): + 23.66%

Principal amount: Rs 15 lakh
Investment period: 5 years
Profit: Rs 23.68 lakh
Total corpus: Rs 38.68 lakh
Absolute return: 157.86%

4. HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity Plan
AUM: Rs 1,556 crore
Min. Invest: Rs 500
Current Value: Rs 10.45 Lakh
Return (p.a): +22.37%

Principal amount: Rs 15 lakh
Investment period: 5 years
Profit: Rs 23.01 lakh
Total corpus: Rs 38.01 lakh
Absolute return: 153.42%

5. Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund - The 30s Plan

AUM: Rs 403 crore
Min. Invest: Rs 500
Current Value: Rs 9.91 Lakh
Return (p.a): + 20.17%

Principal amount: Rs 15 lakh
Investment period: 5 years
Profit: Rs 19.15 lakh
Total corpus: Rs 34.15 lakh
Absolute return: 127.66%

Published on: Aug 21, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
