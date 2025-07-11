₹25 lakh salary, still broke? CA’s post shows how a 10th-pass friend built more wealth

₹25 LPA, flashy car, dream home and still broke? Chartered Accountant Meenal Goel’s LinkedIn post just flipped the script on what financial success really looks like, comparing a high-earning CA with a 10th-pass entrepreneur.
The verdict? Discipline beats degree.
In a post that’s sparked reflection among working professionals, Goel laid out a striking comparison between her friend Rohit, a chartered accountant earning ₹2.08 lakh per month, and Suresh, a class 10 graduate running a modest car rental business making ₹45,000 monthly.
At first glance, the numbers favor Rohit. But Goel breaks it down:
“Despite earning 4x more, Rohit is financially weaker,” Goel wrote. “Suresh, with no fancy degree, is steadily building wealth.”
The difference? Lifestyle inflation versus financial discipline.
Rohit chased status — a ₹15L car, a ₹60L home loan, constant credit card use. Suresh prioritized practicality — bought a used car upfront, rented modestly, invested steadily.
“As a CA, I can confidently say: Income ≠ Wealth. Discipline > Degree,” Goel emphasized. Her message is blunt: High income is useless without smart money management.
“We’re taught how to earn, but not how to keep money,” she warned. Her final question hits hard: “Are you building your net worth — or just your EMI list?”