‘₹3 cr dream is dead’: Financial advisor breaks down the harsh reality of retirement in India

The expert dismantles the idea that the traditional ₹3 crore corpus can support a dignified retirement, adding that this does not include medical emergencies, travel, or major one-time expenses that typically rise with age. 

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 30, 2025 9:01 PM IST
‘₹3 cr dream is dead’: Financial advisor breaks down the harsh reality of retirement in IndiaCalling for a mindset shift, he insists that a realistic retirement corpus in today’s India lies between ₹8-10 crore.

In a sharply-worded financial reality check, chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik has sparked a fresh debate on India’s retirement planning benchmarks, arguing that the once-aspirational “₹3 crore retirement corpus” is now dangerously outdated. 

In a widely shared post on X (formally twitter), Kaushik wrote: “The harsh truth about ‘3 Crore Retirement’ – and why it’s no longer enough.” He illustrates his argument through a hypothetical yet relatable example: Ravi, a 35-year-old earning ₹1 lakh per month today and living a disciplined, comfortable lifestyle. 

Lifestyle today vs Retirement reality 

Ravi’s present-day monthly expenses look balanced: 

  • Rent: ₹30,000 
  • Groceries & utilities: ₹22,000 
  • Health & insurance: ₹8,000 
  • Miscellaneous: ₹15,000 
  • Savings: ₹25,000 

But fast-forward 20 years, Kaushik warns, and the numbers balloon dramatically under a modest 6% annual inflation assumption. By 2045, maintaining the same lifestyle could cost: 

  • Rent: ₹96,000 
  • Groceries & utilities: ₹70,000 
  • Health & insurance: ₹26,000 
  • Miscellaneous: ₹50,000 

The total: ₹2.42 lakh per month — just for basics. 

“Ravi’s life today will need over twice the income in retirement,” Kaushik notes, adding that this does not include medical emergencies, travel, or major one-time expenses that typically rise with age. 

₹3 crore gap 

Kaushik dismantles the idea that the traditional ₹3 crore corpus can support a dignified retirement. Even with an “optimistic” 5% safe withdrawal rate, such a corpus yields: 

  • ₹15 lakh per year, or 
  • ₹1.25 lakh per month (before taxes) 

Against a projected ₹2.42 lakh monthly requirement, this leaves a ₹1 lakh shortfall every month. 

“And that’s just for basic living,” he adds. “Health inflation often outpaces general inflation, and most retirement withdrawals — SWP, annuities, some NPS income — are taxable.” 

New Target: ₹8-10 crore 

Calling for a mindset shift, Kaushik insists that a realistic retirement corpus in today’s India lies between ₹8-10 crore:

  • At 5% annual withdrawal, this yields ₹3.3-4.1 lakh per month, enough to cover rising costs, healthcare shocks, taxes, and lifestyle upgrades. 

Even a ₹5-7 crore corpus, he notes, “offers dignity, security, and peace.” 

5 rules for a future-proof retirement 

He lays down a clear roadmap: 

  • Start early — compounding is the real wealth creator 
  • High equity allocation in youth, gradual diversification later 
  • Step-up SIPs in line with income growth 
  • Maintain dedicated emergency and health funds 
  • Stay disciplined and ignore market noise 

“Your corpus must last 25-30 years,” he warns. “Treat retirement planning like a marathon — not a sprint.” 

Kaushik’s message is blunt: Retirement planning in India requires a reset. “Retirement isn’t about a ‘3 crore dream.’ It’s about freedom, peace of mind, and living comfortably,” he writes. “Start today. Aim higher. Let compounding work for you — the future you will be grateful.”

Published on: Nov 30, 2025 9:01 PM IST
