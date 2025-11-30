‘₹3 cr dream is dead’: Financial advisor breaks down the harsh reality of retirement in India

In a sharply-worded financial reality check, chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik has sparked a fresh debate on India’s retirement planning benchmarks, arguing that the once-aspirational “₹3 crore retirement corpus” is now dangerously outdated.

In a widely shared post on X (formally twitter), Kaushik wrote: “The harsh truth about ‘3 Crore Retirement’ – and why it’s no longer enough.” He illustrates his argument through a hypothetical yet relatable example: Ravi, a 35-year-old earning ₹1 lakh per month today and living a disciplined, comfortable lifestyle.

Lifestyle today vs Retirement reality

Ravi’s present-day monthly expenses look balanced:

Rent: ₹30,000

Groceries & utilities: ₹22,000

Health & insurance: ₹8,000

Miscellaneous: ₹15,000

Savings: ₹25,000

But fast-forward 20 years, Kaushik warns, and the numbers balloon dramatically under a modest 6% annual inflation assumption. By 2045, maintaining the same lifestyle could cost:

Rent: ₹96,000

Groceries & utilities: ₹70,000

Health & insurance: ₹26,000

Miscellaneous: ₹50,000

The total: ₹2.42 lakh per month — just for basics.

“Ravi’s life today will need over twice the income in retirement,” Kaushik notes, adding that this does not include medical emergencies, travel, or major one-time expenses that typically rise with age.

₹3 crore gap

Kaushik dismantles the idea that the traditional ₹3 crore corpus can support a dignified retirement. Even with an “optimistic” 5% safe withdrawal rate, such a corpus yields:

₹15 lakh per year, or

₹1.25 lakh per month (before taxes)

Against a projected ₹2.42 lakh monthly requirement, this leaves a ₹1 lakh shortfall every month.

“And that’s just for basic living,” he adds. “Health inflation often outpaces general inflation, and most retirement withdrawals — SWP, annuities, some NPS income — are taxable.”

New Target: ₹8-10 crore

Calling for a mindset shift, Kaushik insists that a realistic retirement corpus in today’s India lies between ₹8-10 crore:

At 5% annual withdrawal, this yields ₹3.3-4.1 lakh per month, enough to cover rising costs, healthcare shocks, taxes, and lifestyle upgrades.

Even a ₹5-7 crore corpus, he notes, “offers dignity, security, and peace.”

5 rules for a future-proof retirement

He lays down a clear roadmap:

Start early — compounding is the real wealth creator

High equity allocation in youth, gradual diversification later

Step-up SIPs in line with income growth

Maintain dedicated emergency and health funds

Stay disciplined and ignore market noise

“Your corpus must last 25-30 years,” he warns. “Treat retirement planning like a marathon — not a sprint.”

Kaushik’s message is blunt: Retirement planning in India requires a reset. “Retirement isn’t about a ‘3 crore dream.’ It’s about freedom, peace of mind, and living comfortably,” he writes. “Start today. Aim higher. Let compounding work for you — the future you will be grateful.”