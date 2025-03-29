Saving options for senior citizens: FD schemes from small finance banks to public, private banks

Savings tools for senior citizens: Fixed deposits (FDs) are a favoured choice among senior citizens for investment due to their capability to offer assured returns unaffected by market fluctuations. This is especially attractive for elderly individuals seeking a secure and steady avenue to increase their savings. Another rationale for seniors opting for FDs is the generally higher interest rates they receive compared to younger investors. Numerous banks in India are presently providing competitive rates exceeding 8.5% for FDs, making them an enticing option for those in search of dependable and steady returns on their investments.

Public, Private and small finance banks in India are now providing fixed deposit (FD) schemes with interest rates surpassing 8.5% for certain durations. This trend is reinforcing FDs as the favoured choice for senior citizens looking for a secure and reliable investment option.

Small finance banks

Small finance banks are increasingly becoming popular choices over traditional banking institutions due to their ability to offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits, attracting deposits and expanding their customer base. In contrast to larger banks, small finance banks (SFBs) have a greater need for funds to support their growth and lending strategies.

With lower operational costs and a strong commitment to financial inclusion, SFBs are able to provide more competitive interest rates, making them an enticing option for investors looking to save. Additionally, fixed deposit investments with SFBs are backed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, providing an added layer of security by guaranteeing investments up to Rs 5 lakh.

Senior Citizens FD Rates – Small Finance Banks (as of 26 March 2025)

Bank Name Highest Slab (%) 1-Year Tenure (%) 3-Years Tenure (%) 5-Years Tenure (%) AU Small Finance Bank 8.50 7.75 8.00 7.75 Capital Small Finance Bank 8.10 8.00 7.65 7.60 Equitas Small Finance Bank 9.00 8.70 8.50 7.75 ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.88 6.50 7.25 6.75 Fincare Small Finance Bank 8.50 7.00 8.00 7.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.75 8.75 8.75 7.75 North East Small Finance Bank 9.00 7.50 9.00 8.50 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 9.05 8.30 8.00 7.00 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 9.10 8.75 8.75 9.10 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.75 8.60 7.70 7.70 Unity Small Finance Bank 9.10 7.75 8.65 8.65 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 9.10 8.60 9.10 8.35 Note: Rates applicable to deposits below ₹2 crores. Source: paisabazaar.com Note: Rates applicable to deposits below ₹2 crores. Source: paisabazaar.com

Private banks

When it comes to interest rates, small finance banks and private sector banks often provide higher rates in comparison to public sector banks. Banks such as Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank are currently offering senior citizens attractive rates ranging from 8.00% to 8.55%. These banks are known for their flexibility, and some even offer additional benefits or higher rates for specific Fixed Deposit (FD) tenures, making them a compelling option for individuals looking for higher returns.

Moreover, YES Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank are renowned for their reliable services and competitive rates, making them a trusted choice for senior citizens seeking financial stability.

Best FD Interest Rates for Senior Citizens – Private Sector Banks (as of 26 March 2025)

Bank Name Highest Slab (%) 1-Year Tenure (%) 3-Years Tenure (%) 5-Years Tenure (%) Axis Bank 7.75 7.20 7.60 7.75 Bandhan Bank 8.55 8.55 7.75 6.60 City Union Bank 7.50 7.00 6.75 6.50 DBS Bank 8.00 7.50 7.00 7.00 DCB Bank 8.50 7.60 8.00 7.90 Dhanlaxmi Bank 7.75 7.25 7.00 7.10 Federal Bank 8.00 7.50 7.60 7.60 HDFC Bank 7.90 7.10 7.50 7.50 ICICI Bank 7.75 7.20 7.50 7.50 IDBI Bank 7.75 7.30 7.00 7.00 IDFC First Bank 8.40 7.00 7.30 7.25 IndusInd Bank 8.25 8.25 7.75 7.75 J&K Bank 7.75 7.60 7.00 7.00 Karnataka Bank 8.00 7.85 7.00 7.00 Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.90 7.60 7.60 6.70 Karur Vysya Bank 8.10 7.50 7.50 7.50 Nainital Bank 7.55 7.20 6.75 6.25 RBL Bank 8.50 8.00 8.00 7.60 SBM Bank 8.75 7.55 7.80 8.25 South Indian Bank 7.90 7.30 7.20 6.50 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.25 7.50 7.00 7.00 YES Bank 8.25 7.75 8.00 8.00 Note: Rates are applicable to deposits below ₹2 crores and are updated as of 26 March 2025. Source: paisabazaar.com Note: Rates are applicable to deposits below ₹2 crores and are updated as of 26 March 2025. Source: paisabazaar.com

Public banks

Public sector banks like State Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and SBI offer FD rates between 7.55% to 7.95%. Although the rates may be slightly lower compared to private sector or small finance banks, they provide a sense of security because of their government backing.

Senior Citizens FD Rates – Public Sector Banks (as of 26 March 2025)