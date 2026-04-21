Turn spare rooms into income: How India’s homestay schemes are creating passive income

India’s tourism ecosystem is increasingly leaning on decentralised accommodation models, and government-backed Bed & Breakfast (B&B) and homestay schemes are at the center of this shift. These initiatives, supported by both central and state governments, aim to expand affordable lodging while enabling individuals to generate income from existing residential assets.

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Investment banker and chartered accountant Sarthak Ahuja explains that the model is structurally simple yet financially viable. “Any individual with 1 to 6 spare rooms in a house — where the owner also resides — can convert these into homestay units and host tourists. It’s essentially running a micro-hospitality business from home,” he noted.

What is the B&B/Homestay Scheme?

Under schemes like the one implemented by the Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs in Punjab, private homeowners can register fully functional rooms as B&B or homestay units. The objective is twofold: bridge the accommodation gap and provide travelers with authentic, culturally immersive experiences.

A B&B typically offers lodging with breakfast, while a homestay allows guests to live alongside the host family, enhancing cultural exchange. Basic requirements include furnished rooms, clean facilities, and access to essential utilities like running water.

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Government incentives

While the core scheme provides recognition and visibility, the real financial upside lies in combining multiple government incentives.

PM MUDRA Loans: Collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh enable homeowners to upgrade or expand their facilities.

Rural Homestay Strategy: Offers a capital subsidy of 30% (up to ₹1 lakh per room), applicable for up to 6 rooms.

PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme): Reduces margin money requirements by 15–35%, improving project viability.

At the state level, incentives vary significantly:

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Goa: One-time grant of ₹2 lakh per homestay unit

Madhya Pradesh: 40% construction subsidy under rural tourism schemes

Meghalaya: Up to 70% combined subsidy (Tourism + PMEGP) for projects under ₹10 lakh, plus EMI support

Uttarakhand: 25–33% capital subsidy with interest subsidies for 5 years

Assam & Arunachal Pradesh: Capital subsidies up to 30%, along with power and stamp duty benefits

“The most effective strategy is to stack these benefits—capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and low-cost financing—to reduce upfront investment and improve returns,” Ahuja added.

Registration and visibility

The Ministry of Tourism’s NIDHI (National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry) portal allows voluntary registration of homestays. While not mandatory nationwide, being listed improves visibility, especially during official visits or tourism surges.

However, some states such as Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Kerala require mandatory registration for compliance and standardisation.

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Passive Income

For retirees and homemakers, the homestay model offers a unique combination of low entry barriers and recurring income potential.

Minimal incremental cost: Utilizes existing property

Flexible operations: Hosts can choose occupancy levels and seasons

Growing demand: Domestic tourism and experiential travel are rising

Unlike traditional businesses, the operational intensity is moderate, especially if limited to a few rooms. Over time, with positive reviews and repeat visitors, income visibility improves.

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What's the takeaway

India’s homestay ecosystem is evolving into a structured micro-entrepreneurship opportunity. With policy support, financing access, and rising tourism demand, converting spare rooms into revenue-generating assets is no longer niche—it’s increasingly mainstream. For individuals with underutilized space, this is less about hospitality and more about asset optimization.